Michelle Madrigal admits dating again after divorce

MANILA, Philippines – Four months after her divorce from American football player Troy Woolfolk, actress Michelle Madrigal has opened up to dating once again.

In her YouTube vlog released on Saturday, August 20, the 33-year-old answered a few questions sent in by her followers. She admitted that she had already begun casually dating but just never posted about any of her dates, citing her emotional unavailability as a reason.

“I was just trying to see what dating feels like again because you don’t know what you’re doing after being married and becoming a parent,” said Madrigal.

On Monday, August 22, the now-fitness trainer made her new relationship Instagram-official after sharing photos of her and her new man on their trip to Canyon Lake, Texas.

“Him,” she captioned the sweet snapshots of them holding each other close under the sun.

While Madrigal did not disclose his identity, she mentioned in her vlog that he is a divorced parent like her. “I think it was just a good match in my lifestyle and his lifestyle,” she said.

Madrigal went on to state that after experiencing divorce and dating, she has struggled to form a connection with those who are not single parents because they would not be able to understand her situation.

The former Star Circle Quest finalist also explained her reasons for divorcing Woolfolk, reiterating that there was no third party involved.

“Even before the divorce, I was already emotionally disconnected. I didn’t have any emotional attachment, so it’s different. Walang third party. We were just incompatible. Hindi na kami match,” Madrigal shared.

Woolfolk and Madrigal tied the knot in 2019 in Austin, Texas, and began finalizing their divorce in August 2021. The two share a daughter named Anika.

Michelle Madrigal is a Filipino-American actress who is best known for her roles in the television series Faithfully, Kung Aagawin Mo Ang Langit, Captain Barbell, Dyesebel, and many more. She is currently based in Austin, Texas. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.