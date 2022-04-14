Michelle Madrigal looks back at wedding, welcomes ‘new chapter’ in her life

MICHELLE MADRIGAL. The actress-turned-fitness-trainer opens up about the end of her marriage.

The actress says her marriage to Troy Woolfolk is 'at the end of divorce'

MANILA, Philippines – Michelle Madrigal looked back on her wedding day as she welcomed “a new chapter” in her life, following the end of her marriage to estranged husband Troy Woolfolk.

In an April 13 Instagram post, the actress-turned-fitness-trainer shared photos of her as a bride on her wedding to estranged husband Troy Woolfolk. The last of the photos showed her sharing a moment with their daughter Anika.

“Yesterday was supposedly a day we celebrate our union a few years back…Fast forward to 2022, it’s a completely different story because this marriage is at the end of divorce (took some time but have been legally separated),” she wrote in the caption.

It isn’t clear from her caption whether their divorce has been finalized, but the two have been in the process of divorcing since separating in August 2021.

At any rate, Michelle seems ready to close the chapter on her marriage, describing their divorce as “an ending to something that once gave her happiness and joy.”

“Yes marriage is a lot of hard work, but both parties should be willing to evolve and change individually (do the inner work). This woman is a complete different person a year ago. She’s constantly evolving and relearning about herself,” she wrote.

“Today, she honors all of that. Letting go of all the negative emotions that transpired during this union and embracing the positive ones left in her heart. We are blessed to have a loving daughter that we get to share during this big transition,” she said.

She ended her post by saying: “Letting go to free myself. Welcome to the new chapter of my life. To all my friends and family who have supported me emotionally and financially, y’all know who you are! Thank you.”

Michelle has been based in Texas in the US. She met Troy through dating app Tinder in 2016, and gave birth to their daughter in October 2017. They tied the knot in April 2019. – Rappler.com