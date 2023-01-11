‘An amazing journey, incredible fight’: Michelle Yeoh shares story in Golden Globes acceptance speech

MANILA, Philippines – Michelle Yeoh stole the spotlight at the 2023 Golden Globes on Wednesday, January 11 (Philippine time) when she came up onstage to accept her Best Actress award.

Michelle, 60, won the Best Actress prize in the Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category for her performance in the sci-fi comedy film Everything Everywhere All At Once, where she played Evelyn Wang, a middle-aged Chinese immigrant who runs a laundromat and is being audited by the IRS.

In her acceptance speech, the Malaysian actress looked back on the early days of her career and the comments she received as an Asian woman in Hollywood.

Congratulations Michelle Yeoh for WINNING Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy win! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Y4jlpaDoq7 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

“I’m just gonna stand here and take this all in. 40 years. Not letting go of this. Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press for giving me this honor. It’s been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here to day but I think it’s been worth it,” she said.

“I remember when I first came to Hollywood. It was a dream come true, until I got here. Because look at this face. I came here and was told, ‘You’re a minority,’ and I said no, that’s not possible. And then someone said to me, ‘You speak English.’ I mean forget about them not knowing Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Asia, India. And then I said, ‘Yeah, the flight here was like 13 hours long, so I learned,’” she said.

She shared that as the years passed, opportunities started to feel scarce.

“It probably was at a time where I thought, well, hey come on girl, you had a really, really good run. You’ve worked with some of the best people…and so it’s good. It’s all good,” she said. “And then along came the best gift: Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Before she went on, music began playing over her speech, signaling that her time was up – to which she jokingly responded: “Shut up please, I can beat you up and that’s serious.”

She went on to thank production company A24 and Everything Everywhere All at Once director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, whom she described as “goofy, insanely smart, wonderful geniuses.”

Michelle Yeoh of @allatoncemovie is taking home the W for Best Actress Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy! #GoldenGlobes



📸 @ravieb pic.twitter.com/HyqfDLPpg5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

“I was given this gift of playing this woman who resonated so deeply with me and with so many people because at the end of the day, whatever universe she was at, she was just fighting, fighting for love, for her family,” she said.

She went on to thank her co-stars in the film, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

She closed out her speech saying: “This is also for all the shoulders that I stand on, all who came before me, who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with me forward.”

Michelle started her acting career performing her own stunts in Hong Kong action films in the late ’80s to ’90s. She made her Hollywood debut in the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, where she starred as Wai Lin opposite Pierce Brosnan.

She then went on to star in films such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Memoirs of a Geisha, The Lady, and Crazy Rich Asians. Her recent prize is her first Golden Globe. – Rappler.com