Michelle Yeoh and longtime partner Jean Todt tie the knot

The two have been engaged since 2004

MANILA, Philippines – After a 19-year engagement, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, 60, and former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, 77, have finally tied the knot in a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday, July 27.

On Instagram on July 28, former F1 racer Felipe Massa posted photos from the wedding, which he attended as a guest.

One of the photos showed a card detailing the couple’s relationship timeline. It said that Michelle and Jean met in Shanghai on June 4, 2004, and Jean proposed to Michelle a little over a month later, on July 26, 2004 – a proposal to which she said yes.

According to Elle, the pair met when Michelle was doing publicity for Ferrari, which was headed by Jean at the time. Before meeting Jean, she was married to billionaire Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1992.

It’s been a landmark year for Michelle, who, just months before tying the knot, won her first Academy Award for her widely-applauded performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Before even winning an Oscar, the Malaysian actress cemented her status as a screen legend for performances in films like Tomorrow Never Dies, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Memoirs of a Geisha, and, in more recent years, Crazy Rich Asians.

Jean, a French racing executive, has been the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety since 2015. From 2009 to 2021, he was also the president of the Federation International de l’Automobile (FIA). – Rappler.com