Millie Bobby Brown sparks engagement rumors with Instagram post

MANILA, Philippines – Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown set fans into a tailspin when she posted a photo on Instagram that very much looks like an engagement announcement.

In the Tuesday, April 11 post, Millie, 19, shared a photo of her laughing in the arms of her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, as she wears what appears to be an engagement ring.

In the caption, she writes: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all” – a line from Taylor Swift’s song, “Lover.”

On his own Instagram, Jake posts a photo apparently taken on the same day, captioning it with one word: “Forever.”

As of this writing, the couple have yet to directly confirm that they are getting married.

Millie and Jake were first spotted together in June 2021, and Millie launched him on Instagram in November that same year, posting a blurry photo of him kissing her on the cheek as they rode the London Eye.

In a November 2022 interview with WIRED, Millie revealed that she met Jake on Instagram, and that they had been friends first.

The British actress is known for her breakout role as Eleven, a psychokinetic and telepathic girl, in the hit series Stranger Things. She also played the title role in the Enola Holmes film series.

Jake Bongiovi is also an actor and the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi. – Rappler.com