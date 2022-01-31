Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dies at 30

Kryst represented the US at the 2019 Miss Universe beauty pageant, where she finished in the top 10

Trigger warning: This post mentions suicide.

MANILA, Philippines – Former Miss USA titleholder Cheslie Kryst has died.

According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter and New York Post, the 30-year-old beauty queen was found dead on the sidewalk on Sunday, January 30, after falling from the 60-story Orion Condominium building in New York City, where she was a resident.

Reports say that the New York Police Department confirmed Kryst’s cause of death as suicide. She was reportedly alone during the incident and was last seen on the 29th floor terrace.

Kryst’s family also released a statement to confirm the beauty queen’s passing. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed, and she shined,” the family was quoted as saying.

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA, and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague – we know her impact will live on,” it continued.

Following the news, several beauty queens took to social media to mourn Kryst’s sudden passing. Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenare left comments on Kryst’s last Instagram post.

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, meanwhile, shared a throwback video with Kryst and fellow Miss Universe candidates. “I can’t believe I’ll never see you again.… You will be missed and the light you [shine] so bright. Heaven has gained another angel,” she wrote.

Kryst represented the US at the 2019 Miss Universe beauty pageant, where she finished in the top 10. As a TV host, she received nominations for the Daytime Emmy Awards. – Rappler.com