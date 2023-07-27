‘It’s not that deep, mare’: MJ Lastimosa responds to backlash over tweets criticizing ‘Barbie’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The beauty queen draws mixed reactions from netizens for saying that the movie was like a 'school project'

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2014 MJ Lastimosa has responded to backlash after she said she didn’t enjoy the movie Barbie, saying that the online bullying has gone overboard.

In a thread posted on Tuesday evening, July 25, Lastimosa wrote that she was getting harassed for sharing her opinion on Greta Gerwig’s latest film about the beloved doll in a now-deleted series of tweets.

“Wait lang naman. Sobrang online bullying naman agad kayo,” she wrote. “Nakakatakot naman mag ka-opinion dito, minumura na ako ng iba sa ibang [social media accounts] ko only because I did not like a film?”

(Wait, the online bullying from you is too much. It’s scary to have an opinion here. I’m getting cussed out on social media only because I did not like a film?)

Wait lang naman sobrang online bullying naman agad kayo. Nakakatakot naman mag ka opinion dito minumura nako ng iba sa ibang socmed ko only because I did not like a film? I liked Little Women and Lady Bird naman, why attack me if I say I didn’t find it as good. It’s just my — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) July 25, 2023

opinion and it has nothing to do about the movie being feminist, which is the only part that I liked, specially the speech of America Ferre, parang dapat nga wala na si Will Ferrell dun. But it’s just me, you’re entitled to like and dislike a movie. It’s not that deep mare. — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) July 25, 2023

Wala akong inapakang tao 🤦🏽‍♀️

Natatakot din akong itweet to kasi magagalit nanaman kayo kasi dapat in unison ang opinion naten dito or else bobo na agad kami? sorry na agad mga mare kalma na maxado na kayong galit ☺️ — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) July 25, 2023

She continued that she also liked Gerwig’s other films such as Little Women and Lady Bird, so she can’t understand why she’s being attacked for not finding Barbie as good as the other movies.

“It’s just my opinion and it has nothing to do about the movie being feminist, which is the only part that I liked, [e]specially the speech of America Ferre[ra], parang dapat nga wala na si Will Ferrell dun (I think Will Ferrell shouldn’t have been in the movie). But it’s just me, you’re entitled to like and dislike a movie. It’s not that deep mare,” Lastimosa said.

The beauty queen then shared that she’s hesitant to respond to the criticisms in fear of another backlash, but she wanted to remind the public that her initial opinion wasn’t even harming anyone else.

“Wala akong inapakang tao. Natatakot din akong itweet to kasi magagalit nanaman kayo kasi dapat in unison ang opinion natin dito or else bobo na agad kami? Sorry na agad mga mare kalma na, masyado na kayong galit.”

(I didn’t step on anyone. I’m also afraid to tweet this because you might get mad, because everyone’s opinions here should be “in unison” or else we’re dumb? Sorry, please calm down because you’re too angry.)

Lastimosa’s tirade came after she was met with negative reaction from netizens after she previously tweeted that the film was “sobrang waley” (a miss) and that it was like “a school project film.”

Some responded to the deleted tweets by saying that Barbie was a feminist film, while several criticized Lastimosa’s ability to understand the movie’s empowering message, calling her “dumb.” Others also said that they expected her to be more eloquent in expressing her opinion on social media, especially that beauty queens are known for being eloquent with their views.

Monologue from the movie #Barbie . Spoiler alert! You need a big and beautiful brain to appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/9eHT8T0RpD — greg (@gregvangelista) July 24, 2023

'Wag na te. Kung nasayangan ka ng pera sa Barbie e mas hindi mo maiintindihan ang oppenheimer ☺️☺️ watch ka na lang ng eat bulaga para hindi ka pinag-iisip eme — CK 🏳️‍🌈🌸 #LoveLaban #TAYOangKULAYAAN (@casterklein) July 25, 2023

I don’t know about MJ’s preferences, but the Barbie movie was perfectly executed, tackling the world typically ruled by men and challenging the unequal idea behind the toy. It’s fine if you don’t appreciate this, not everyone can, just like MJ. — Juday Loveᜑᜓᜇᜐ᜔ ᜐᜄᜓᜈ᜔ (@ZJeidee) July 25, 2023

MJ Lastimosa on “Anong hindi mo naintindihan sa Barbie Movie?” pic.twitter.com/OhgTP8tRu7 — ace so (@lostsymbol) July 25, 2023

It is your delivery, MJ. Using the phrases “sobrang waley”, “sayang 600”, and “school project”. If you did not like the movie, you could have said it in a better way. Remember, public figure ka at former Miss Universe candidate. Think through ur tweets next time. — ivan is seeing TXT🐰 stream 16⚓️ (@jhonivandj) July 25, 2023

Other netizens have taken Lastimosa’s side, pointing out that Lastimosa was merely sharing her opinion on the movie, and that the outrage itself was misogynistic.

Barbie movie: About women.



MJ Lastimosa, a woman: Hindi ko bet parang school project.



Twitter folks who love Barbie: HAH? Baka di mo naiintindihan. Bobo ka. Etc etc.



Feminism: 0

Patriarchy: 1



The paradox. https://t.co/h15J5WxqP3 — Levi (@levijun_) July 26, 2023

sino kaya ang di naka-gets sa message ng movie at alin dito sa dalawa ang may anti-feminist or misogynist take: 1) yung hindi nagustuhan ang Barbie o yung 2) nag-imply kaagad na hindi big ang brain ni MJ (dahil di nya lang nagustuhan)? — Maricris (@websitewriter) July 26, 2023

Andami ngang gustong sabihin ng script at direksiyon, na nawawala na rin talaga ang punto. TLDR: valid ang reaksiyon ni MJ. Entertaining ang Barbie! Pero andaming puwedeng isaayos pa. Hindi ibig sabihin na hindi nagustuhan ay hindi naintindihan. Kayo namannn 😅#groupthink #idpol — harvey castillo #HandsOffACTTeachers (@harveecastillo) July 25, 2023

goofy ng nga umatake kay mj lastimosa, di daw naintindihan na feminist ung barbie movie



u all litrally attacked a woman for having an opinion that’s like counter-feminist — kurt 🧷 (@kurb0i) July 26, 2023

It honestly makes me mad that people, (esp. women) are bashing MJ for voicing her opinion and have the audacity to invoke the “feminism and inclusivity” theme of Barbie. Oh the hypocrisy! https://t.co/aKquOz7w0g — Irish G. (@PolymerGirl23) July 26, 2023

Barbie premiered in the Philippines on July 19 after the MTRCB approved it after its investigation of the movie’s supposed depiction of the nine-dash line.

The film, which features a stellar cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, currently holds a 90% fresh score in review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. According to Collider, it has also hit the $400-million mark at the global box office. – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Pie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.