LOOK: ‘Modern Family’ star Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams

The celebrity couple finally tie the knot after getting engaged in 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have tied the knot after five years of dating!

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 23, the Modern Family alum shared a photo of their wedding ceremony. The actress added the date August 20, 2022, in the caption, hinting that the wedding took place over the weekend.

According to PEOPLE, Hyland and Adams were married in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.

Among those in attendance were Hyland’s Modern Family co-stars. Sofia Vergara shared a photo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and captioned it with “[Sarah and Wells] wedding.” Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen were also reported to be present in the ceremony.

Hyland and Adams started dating in 2017, after meeting through social media in 2016. The two got engaged in July 2019.

Hyland, 31, is best known for her role as Haley Dunphey in ABC’s sitcom Modern Family. She also starred in films Vampire Academy, Dirty Dancing, and The Wedding Year.

Meanwhile, Adams, 38, started as a contestant in the 12th season of The Bachelorette before becoming a resident bartender in its spinoff Bachelor in Paradise. – Rappler.com