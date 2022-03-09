LOOK: ‘Modern Family’ stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet reunite after 2 years

REUNION. 'Modern Family' stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet meet up in New York.

MANILA, Philippines – Because we’re not over Modern Family ending just yet, fans are always thrilled to see their favorite cast members reunite and spend time together.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the actor behind Modern Family’s Mitchell Prichett, celebrated a mini-reunion with on-screen partner Cameron Tucker, played by Eric Stonestreet, on a New York City sidewalk on Tuesday, March 8. Ferguson shared two adorable snaps of them together and even sharing a kiss on the cheek.

“Mitch & Cam reunion in nyc after 2 years!” Ferguson wrote.

Mitch & Cam reunion in nyc after 2 years! @ericstonestreet pic.twitter.com/wwBKUwO1FM — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) March 8, 2022

The reunion of the favorite Modern Family couple comes after Ferguson and on-screen adopted daughter Lily Tucker-Pritchett, played by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, reunited for a “father-daughter date night” in Los Angeles in December.

In June 2021, Sofia Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, shared photos of her picnic reunion with Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy) and Ferguson.

The heartwarming cast reunions come a year after the Emmy-winning series aired its final episode in April 2020. The half-hour “mockumentary” sitcom followed multiple branches of the goofy but loving Pritchett clan for 248 episodes over 11 seasons. – Rappler.com