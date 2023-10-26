LOOK: ‘Modern Family’ stars reunite at Sofia Vergara’s home

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

We love to see it! Gloria, Claire, and Mitchell enjoy some quality time together inside a walk-in closet!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s always a happy pill to see our favorite Modern Family cast members get together for a mini reunion!

On Wednesday, October 25, Sofia Vergara – who played the fiery Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the award-winning series – posted some snaps of her and her co-stars hanging out at her home.

“Afternoon with some of my favorite people in the world! I luv u,” Sofia wrote in her post, tagging all three guests.

Also her good friends, Julie Bowen (who played Claire Dunphy), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who played Mitchell Pritchett), and Jesse’s husband Justin Mikita took photos inside Sofia’s luxurious walk-in closet and in front of her collection of shoes.

“[Come] back soooon!!!!! I missed uuu,” she wrote in another post.

In the comments, Julie replied: “My new happy place…” while Jesse cheekily commented: “For once, I enjoyed being back in the closet!”, garnering thousands of likes. Many fans also commented on the “closets” reference, referring to Claire’s family business “Pritchett’s Closets and Blinds.”

The beloved Modern Family cast is known for being just as close to one another off-screen – in June 2021, Sofia, Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy), and Jesse reunited for an outdoor picnic. Jesse and Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy) also met, as well as Jesse and his on-screen daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily on the show.

Jesse also celebrated a mini-reunion with on-screen partner Cameron Tucker, played by Eric Stonestreet, on a New York City sidewalk in March 2022.

The Emmy-award winning, well-loved mockumentary, produced by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, ran for 11 seasons. It aired its final episode in April 2020. The half-hour sitcom followed multiple branches of the goofy but loving Pritchett clan for 248 episodes. – Rappler.com