‘The trauma still lingers in my heart’: Moira Dela Torre slams cheating, ghostwriting allegations

Moira says she's 'fully prepared to provide evidence' to 'disprove the harmful accusations' thrown at her



MANILA, Philippines – Moira Dela Torre has broken her silence to address claims that she cheated on her estranged husband singer Jason Marvin Hernandez, and that she had a ghostwriter for her music.

In a statement posted on social media on Tuesday, May 30, the singer-songwriter began by saying that she had never imagined herself to be in a situation where she had to “explain and defend [her] decision to leave a marriage, as well as justify the state of [her] mental health.”

Dela Torre’s statement came after songwriter Lolito Go shared a lengthy Facebook post defending Hernandez amid backlash from his latest song, “Ikaw Pa Rin,” which featured clips of the estranged couple’s wedding.

On Sunday, May 28, Go, who wrote that he was airing his opinion about the two’s fallout based on his personal experiences with them, claimed that Dela Torre had asked him for ghostwriting services, and alluded that she had cheated on Hernandez.

“When Moira needs you, she will make you feel loved and cared for. Magaling sya mambola (She’s good at making you feel good),” Go wrote, and even mentioned the singer’s mental condition in a separate paragraph.

Go also stated that Hernandez had composed songs attributed to Dela Torre like “Paubaya,” “Ikaw at Ako,” “Pabilin,” “EDSA,” “Patawad,” “Kumpas,” “Balik Sayo,” and “Saglit,” and then quipped: “Tell me, sino ang mangggagamit (Who here is the user).”

He also pointed out that Hernandez has kept quiet despite receiving negative reactions after his breakup with Dela Torre. “He never once defended himself the past year from all the lies made up about him being gay, pumatol sa may asawa (pursued someone who was married), may kabit (cheated), manggagamit (user),” he wrote, adding that Hernandez’s “only sin was he listened to the call of flesh and availed of illicit massage service because Moira couldn’t fulfill his sexual needs.”

Go also alleged that Dela Torre had found a replacement for Hernandez even then. “And even before Jason confessed to his sin, Moira already wanted out. Dahil nakahanap na rin siya ng pamalit (Because someone already found a replacement).”

In response to the post, Dela Torre emphasized that she has “never employed a ghostwriter.” “Throughout my career, I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with immensely talented artists who treat each other with respect and acknowledge the contributions we all bring to the table. Every song I have created is a true reflection of my deepest emotions and experiences.”

She also stressed that she’s “fully prepared to provide evidence” to support her statement to “validate and disprove the harmful accusations” around her.

Dela Torre also stressed that she did not cheat on Hernandez. “It is unfair that I find myself in a position where I have to defend my name and even explain why I did not deserve to be cheated on,” she added. It can be recalled that the singer-songwriter had previously addressed this allegation in a June 2022 statement, saying: “While our marriage was not perfect, I have stayed true to my vows and I have never cheated on Jason.”

The “Paubaya” singer then said that she is currently focusing on healing as “the weight of the trauma still lingers heavily in [her] heart.” The musician said that her friends and family have helped her in these “turbulent moments.”

Dela Torre ended her statement saying that she remains hopeful that she will “have the capacity to embrace a love that is faithful and genuine” in the future.

“I take solace in the knowledge that I am Moira – an artist – who will bravely navigate these challenges and emerge stronger than ever,” she said.

Prior to Dela Torre’s post, several artists, creatives, and executives in the music industry came to the singer-songwriter’s defense.

Just putting it out there.

I vouch for Moira’s good character.

I’m not saying she’s perfect because no one is.

Pero napakabuting tao niyan.

And her being an exceptional songwriter

is already a given and can never be refuted. — Jonathan Manalo (@JonathanManalo) May 28, 2023

Dela Torre and Hernandez were married in January 2019 and announced their split in May 2022. – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Pie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.