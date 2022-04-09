LOOK: Nadine Lustre performs at Leni Robredo’s Pampanga rally

The internet's president shows support for the presidential candidate and her running mate Kiko Pangilinan

MANILA, Philippines – The internet’s president Nadine Lustre showed her support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan, appearing at their rally in San Fernando, Pampanga, on Saturday, April 9.

The actress and singer performed her song “Para-Paraan,” while leading the crowd in a “Laban Leni! Laban Kiko!” chant. She even took photos with some fans who managed to climb up onstage.

Screenshot from VP Leni Robredo’s Facebook page

Nadine had earlier announced her appearance at the rally by sharing a poster on her Instagram stories, saying “pink is my color.”

She had also previously spoken about supporting the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem, saying in a press conference that she is choosing them because “Maganda ‘yung track record (They have a great track record) and I really see that Madame Leni and Sir Kiko, they really care about the country.”

Nadine is the latest celebrity to appear at a rally for Leni and Kiko. Former Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia performed at a rally in Iloilo, while Kris Aquino and Angel Locsin made an appearance at a rally in Tarlac. – Rappler.com