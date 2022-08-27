Nam Tae-hyun, Seo Min-jae investigated for suspicions of illegal drug use

The pair are being investigated for allegedly violating the Narcotics Control Act

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer Nam Tae-hyun and partner Seo Min-jae have been booked on suspicions of illegal drug use, according to Korean media.

On Friday, August 26, Soompi reported that the Seoul Yongsan Police Station said they are investigating the Korean actor and the influencer for allegedly violating the Narcotics Control Act, and the two will be questioned soon.

The investigation stemmed from Heart Signal 3 star Min-jae’s prior accusations that Tae-hyun was doing meth and that she had the needle he used in her possession.

Since then, Min-jae has deleted her social media posts and apologized, saying that it was just a “quarrel between lovers” and that they have since reconciled. However, the Seoul Yongsan police said they had started the investigation since the allegations surfaced.

Tae-hyun left K-pop boy group WINNER and terminated his contract with YG Entertainment in 2016. He started his own band, South Club, shortly after. – Rappler.com