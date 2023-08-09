Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied separate – reports

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The couple splits after 11 years of marriage, following rumors that Millepied is involved in an affair

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Natalie Portman and French dancer Benjamin Millepied have reportedly separated after 11 years of marriage.

Us Weekly reported the split on Monday, August 7, citing anonymous sources.

The separation news comes after Millepied, 46, was rumored to have been involved in an affair with 25-year-old climate change activist Camille Étienne in June.

The status of Portman and Millepied’s relationship was further called into question when Portman was photographed on the couple’s 11th anniversary without her wedding ring.

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” one of the sources for Us said. Another source added that Portman was “humiliated” by rumors of the affair and another claimed that Millepied “regrets” his actions.

Neither of them have made an official statement on the current state of their relationship.

The 42-year-old actress and her husband were married in 2012, less than two years after the birth of their son Aleph. Their daughter Amalia was born in 2017.

Us quotes one of their sources as saying that Portman was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” so that their children wouldn’t “grow up in a broken home.”

However, another source said that Portman is unsure if they will be able to work on their relationship.

“Right now, they are talking and working on it together for the sake of their children,” the source claimed.

The couple met while working on Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan in 2009, for which Portman won Best Actress for her role as Nina while Millepied worked on choreography.

Portman is known for her work in films such as Jackie, Thor, and V for Vendetta. She is an Academy Award and two-time Golden Globe winner. – with reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.