‘Still can’t believe it’: Nathalie Hart is married 

MARRIED. Actress Nathalie Hart shares photo from her wedding ceremony.

Nathalie and Brad got engaged in August 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Nathalie Hart has tied the knot with her non-showbiz partner Brad Robert.

The actress announced the news on Monday, July 31, sharing photos of her wedding ceremony in Sydney, Australia.

“Still can’t believe it,” she wrote. In a separate post, she captioned the photos with: “Mr. & Mrs.”

Fellow celebrities such as Iza Calzado, Dianne Medina, and John Arcilla sent their best wishes for the couple in the comments section.

Hart got engaged to Robert in August 2022.

In February 2019, she gave birth to Penelope – her daughter from a previous relationship.

Hart, 31, starred in films Siphayo, Sin Island, Abay Babes, and television series Second Chances, The Blood Sisters, and Pamilya Ko. – Rappler.com