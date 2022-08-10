Celebrities
Rappler.com
LOOK: Nathalie Hart is engaged

ENGAGED. Brad Robert proposed to actress Nathalie Hart.

Nathalie Hart's Instagram

Congratulations, Nathalie and Brad!

MANILA, Philippines – Nathalie Hart is ready to tie the knot with her non-showbiz partner Brad Robert. 

The actress announced the news on Wednesday, August 10, by sharing photos from the proposal. “Second chapter: I said yes,” she wrote, alongside the hashtag “engaged.”

In a separate post, she said: “Felt like a princess for a day.” 

Fellow celebrities Regine Tolentino, Maui Taylor, Ana Jalandoni, Ryza Cenon, Coleen Garcia, and Phoebe Walker were quick to congratulate the couple. 

Hart has kept her relationship with Robert mostly private. In February 2019, she gave birth to Penelope – her daughter from a previous relationship. 

Hart, 30, starred in films Siphayo, Sin Island, Abay Babes, and television series Second Chances, The Blood Sisters, and Pamilya Ko.Rappler.com 

