LOOK: NCT DREAM is the newest face of Penshoppe

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group NCT DREAM is the newest endorser of Filipino fashion brand Penshoppe.

Penshoppe made the announcement on Thursday, May 26, with a video showing the seven members – Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung – modeling pieces from the brand’s “Penshoppe in Color” collection.

In a press release, the brand said that the looks were all “tailor-fit to each [of the members’] distinct personality and personal style.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Penshoppe, and keep our fans up-to-date with the latest in fashion. For the members and I, fashion is all about authentic and fearless self-expression, and we are delighted to be representing a brand like Penshoppe that fully embodies that,” Mark said about the brand.

The “Hello Future” singers also added they’re looking forward to bringing more “exciting things” to their Filipino fans. “We can’t wait to see our fans again over there in the Philippines,” Haechan said.

NCT DREAM joins Penshoppe’s roster of international ambassadors, which includes BLACKPINK’s Lisa, actors Nam Joo-Hyuk, Song Kang, Han So-hee, Cha Eun-woo, singer Zayn Malik, and top models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

NCT DREAM debuted in August 2016 under SM Entertainment. They are known for their tracks “Glitch Mode,” “Dive Into You,” “Hot Sauce,” and “Life Is Still Going On.” – Rappler.com