‘Lowest moment EVER’: Netizens poke fun at, criticize Will Smith for Oscars smack

MANILA, Philippines – The Oscars has had a long history of controversies on awards night – from photographer Robert Opel running buck-naked across the stage in 1974, to the disastrous La La Land-Moonlight Best Picture mix-up in 2017.
The 2022 Oscars, in turn, packed a literal punch – when best actor winner Will Smith smacked host Chris Rock right in the face after Rock made a bald joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Jada had gone public the previous year about her alopecia, an autoimmune skin disease that can cause hair loss on the scalp, face or other areas of the body.
Smith then made what may become one of the most repeated phrases of Oscar history when he said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”
Rock responded, “I’m going to. That’s the greatest night in the history of television.”
It was also the greatest night in the history of the internet (at least for the next few hours), with meme after meme coming out about the bizarre altercation:
However, some people didn’t find the incident amusing at all, calling Smith out for physical assault:
How did you feel about this year’s Oscars shocker? – Rappler.com