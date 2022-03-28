‘Lowest moment EVER’: Netizens poke fun at, criticize Will Smith for Oscars smack

Some people didn't find the incident amusing at all, calling Will Smith out for physical assault

MANILA, Philippines – The Oscars has had a long history of controversies on awards night – from photographer Robert Opel running buck-naked across the stage in 1974, to the disastrous La La Land-Moonlight Best Picture mix-up in 2017.

The 2022 Oscars, in turn, packed a literal punch – when best actor winner Will Smith smacked host Chris Rock right in the face after Rock made a bald joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Jada had gone public the previous year about her alopecia, an autoimmune skin disease that can cause hair loss on the scalp, face or other areas of the body.

Smith then made what may become one of the most repeated phrases of Oscar history when he said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Rock responded, “I’m going to. That’s the greatest night in the history of television.”

It was also the greatest night in the history of the internet (at least for the next few hours), with meme after meme coming out about the bizarre altercation:

Everyone at the #Oscars just now with Will Smith: pic.twitter.com/eJ6Yubje1d — Xiomara Ramirez (@LadyXioG) March 28, 2022

Andrew is 100% scrolling thru Twitter to see what everyone is saying about the Will Smith thing. pic.twitter.com/6ivx7JsZdE — guada 🦇 (@stonemayi) March 28, 2022

the audience when will smith started shouting at chris rock pic.twitter.com/pFddQcxYtl — liv ♌︎ (@RPATZLEDGER) March 28, 2022

🎶“When Chris Rock was up to no good, started making trouble and the Oscars turned hood… got in one little fight and the audience got scared, but Will accepted an award and went home to Bel Air.”#oscars #willsmith #ChrisRock #willsmithchrisrock pic.twitter.com/RLeGZkHRbx — msblockchainmusic (@msblockchainmu1) March 28, 2022

I just remembered some of the lyrics to #WillSmith’s “Miami.”



“And they be screamin out, ‘Will, we loved your last hit!’”#Oscars #WillSmithChrisRock pic.twitter.com/4pkDSYNjAh — Brock Parker (@brockp) March 28, 2022

However, some people didn’t find the incident amusing at all, calling Smith out for physical assault:

One final thing: #WillSmith assaulting a man on live television during the #Oscars then getting awarded for Best Actor then giving a speech about love, God, and getting a standing ovation is legit Orwellian. We're watching the Capital people and we're in the Hunger Games. pic.twitter.com/RPiou5JmDs — 🎬 Alan Mehanna, Screenwriter ⚔️🧝🏼‍♀️🌈🐺 (@storiesbyalan) March 28, 2022

Insane level of privilege to assault someone on live tv, have zero consequences, then win an Oscar and give a speech implying you’re a protector filled with love to a standing ovation. — Khatul Nistar (@FuckpantsLord) March 28, 2022

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

You slap the crap out of someone on National TV. Win an Oscar. Get a standing ovation. And close with a speech about love. I’m never watching anything with #WillSmith ever again. #Violence #AcademyAwards2022 — boss_ton_girl 🧜‍♀️ (@boss_ton_girl) March 28, 2022

Do you think that what Will Smith says in his Oscars speech excuses him to assault someone on live TV?

Tears and all to me He is the looser of the night!! pic.twitter.com/CV5lPf5UcB — Serralde (@SerraldeMusic) March 28, 2022

#Oscars2022 Academy needs to take back Will Smith Oscar. The lowest moment EVER at the Oscars. He’s a disgrace. — Jimmy (@2010priusguy) March 28, 2022

As a woman, I am perfectly capable of speaking for myself.

It is extremely disrespectful and misogynistic when a man acts violently towards another human on my behalf. There is no honor in such displays of toxic behavior, especially at the #Oscars. — Sema (@_SemaHernandez_) March 28, 2022

How did you feel about this year’s Oscars shocker? – Rappler.com