Netizens react to comedian Dane Cook, 51, marrying fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor, 24 

Cook and Taylor get married at an intimate ceremony in Oahu, Hawaii

The pair began dating when Taylor was 18 and Cook was 45

MANILA, Philippines – After six years of dating, comedian-actor Dane Cook and his fiancée, fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor, have tied the knot at an intimate wedding in Oahu, Hawaii, on Saturday, September 23.

Cook, 51, previously shared in an Instagram story that he met his now-wife during one of the game nights he occasionally hosts at his house. She was 17 at the time. The pair began dating in 2017 when Taylor turned 18.

Cook shared the news of their marriage on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, September 25 (Manila time).

“Last night, I married the girl of my dreams here in Hawaii. The greatest feeling in the world is knowing you’ve got the strongest person you could ever imagine by your side and giving them all your love in return,” wrote Cook.

“The years of laughs, adventures, and accomplishments we’ve shared were solidified in front of some of our dearest friends and family during an emotional ceremony. I can’t wait to share more but for now just know this: I’ve never felt this way. It’s so wonderful,” the 51-year-old added.

While the comedian received a handful of congratulatory messages, other netizens chose to share their thoughts on his 26-year age gap with Taylor, 24, instead – with numerous commenters accusing Cook of being a “groomer.”

“So you have been dating for six years since you were 45 and she was 18. You just [happened] to meet her when she turned 18 and then started dating? Grooming should be a crime,” one user wrote.

“The number of seemingly genuine ‘congratulations’ on this post about a 45-year-old dating an 18-year-old and marrying her six years later is CHILLING,” an X user commented under Cook’s post.

“Congratulations to the bride and the groomer,” another X user quipped.

Netizens have long been criticizing Cook since his relationship with Taylor was publicized.

In April 2017, Cook shared a photo of him hugging Taylor, which was captioned, “My girl [Kelsi] is one of my favorite people on the planet. She’s a talented singer but more importantly she’s a genuine person.”

Numerous commenters called Cook out for his age gap with Taylor, calling him “messed up” and “predatory.”

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Cook shared that he and his wife are looking forward to “building a life and home together and a family of [their] own.”

Cook proposed to Taylor in August 2022. He is best known for his role in the 2007 romantic comedy film Good Luck Chuck, where he played the character Charlie Logan alongside actress Jessica Alba. – Rappler.com