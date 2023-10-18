Celebrities
Celebrities
rappers

Netizens react to revelation of Francis M’s alleged mistress, daughter 

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Netizens react to revelation of Francis M’s alleged mistress, daughter 

Abegail Rait comes forward with her alleged daughter with late rapper Francis M in an episode of "Pinoy Pawnstars."

Screenshots from Boss Toyo Production's YouTube page

Abegail Rait reveals that she had a relationship with the late rapper and that they have a daughter together

MANILA, Philippines – Episode 267 of Boss Toyo Production’s YouTube series Pinoy Pawnstars featured Abegail Rait, the alleged past lover of late rapper Francis Magalona, and their daughter, Gaile Francesca Magalona. The YouTube video, which now has 1.3 million views, was posted on Tuesday, October 17. 

Netizens react to revelation of Francis M’s alleged mistress, daughter 

The mother and daughter came to the pawn shop in Quezon City to sell the late rapper’s old jersey, which had allegedly been gifted to Rait. The plastic-wrapped jersey came with a photo of Rait and Magalona – who is also known as Francis M – along with a letter that reads, “Abegail hon, I love you so much, Love, Francis M.” 

Rait claimed that she and Francis M met when she watched Eat Bulaga!, and the “Kaleidoscope World” singer found a way to get her number. She then revealed that she had a relationship with Francis M and that they have a daughter together, whom he himself allegedly named. 

“For 15 years, nanahimik ako. I didn’t say anything about me and my daughter. I know people will judge me, but we exist. What we had is real,” Rait said. 

However, netizens reacted negatively to Rait’s claims – questioning her motives behind her sudden revelation as the former flight attendant also said that her daughter plans to start a career in showbiz. 

Netizens also criticized Rait for lamenting that she maintained her silence for 15 years.

Meanwhile, some X users expressed sympathy for Francis M’s widow Pia Magalona, even praising her for working hard to maintain the late rapper’s legacy. 

Another netizen also mentioned Pia previously agreeing to put Francis M’s “Bagsakan” shirt up for auction to help cover the costs of Parokya Ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee’s lymphoma treatment.

Francis Magalona, who went by the name Francis M, was a rapper and singer-songwriter known for his hits “Kabataan Para Sa Kinabukasan” and “3 Stars & A Sun,” among others. He succumbed to leukemia in 2009.  – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

Filipino artists