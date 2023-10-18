Netizens react to revelation of Francis M’s alleged mistress, daughter 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Abegail Rait comes forward with her alleged daughter with late rapper Francis M in an episode of "Pinoy Pawnstars."

Abegail Rait reveals that she had a relationship with the late rapper and that they have a daughter together

MANILA, Philippines – Episode 267 of Boss Toyo Production’s YouTube series Pinoy Pawnstars featured Abegail Rait, the alleged past lover of late rapper Francis Magalona, and their daughter, Gaile Francesca Magalona. The YouTube video, which now has 1.3 million views, was posted on Tuesday, October 17.

Play Video

The mother and daughter came to the pawn shop in Quezon City to sell the late rapper’s old jersey, which had allegedly been gifted to Rait. The plastic-wrapped jersey came with a photo of Rait and Magalona – who is also known as Francis M – along with a letter that reads, “Abegail hon, I love you so much, Love, Francis M.”

Rait claimed that she and Francis M met when she watched Eat Bulaga!, and the “Kaleidoscope World” singer found a way to get her number. She then revealed that she had a relationship with Francis M and that they have a daughter together, whom he himself allegedly named.

“For 15 years, nanahimik ako. I didn’t say anything about me and my daughter. I know people will judge me, but we exist. What we had is real,” Rait said.

However, netizens reacted negatively to Rait’s claims – questioning her motives behind her sudden revelation as the former flight attendant also said that her daughter plans to start a career in showbiz.

Nakakatawa lang kasi na parang pavictim pa si Ate gurl na kabit??? Na ang tagal daw nyang nanahimik??? Malamang may pamilya teh. Hahahahaahahaha.



Also, kayang motive nung pagreveal nya ngayon sa public na may anak sila ni Francis M??? Hmmmm — ARES WILL SEE TAYLOR SWIFT 😭 (@arestootle) October 17, 2023

yk if she was really talented she wouldnt need to do a semi press release that her father is francis m. could have been better to get popular in her own right then suddenly whack us with the truth https://t.co/8d56sDWAmE — illa ☆ (@illanohimitsu) October 18, 2023

yung mistress ni Francis M kasi obvious naman na may balak pag artistahin yung anak kaya biglang nagpa exposure🤐 — megannn (@megandizzzz) October 18, 2023

kaya pala kasi magdedebut as musician nung bata pero bat kailangan gamitin name ni Francis, tagal na yung wala now pa ginamit😅 https://t.co/zUV8JpUYsu — maria (@toyletpaper_) October 18, 2023

Netizens also criticized Rait for lamenting that she maintained her silence for 15 years.

I find it weird watching the video of Pinoy Pawnstar where a homewrecker revealed his affair with Francis M., saying, '15 years akong nanamihik.' Of course, you will. You're a mistress. Duh — Joselknow (@JoselKnow) October 17, 2023

re: francis m. issue



huy walang expiration pagiging kabit, teh. kahit after 15 yrs ka pa lumantad, naging kabit ka pa rin once upon a time. — Din Cuenca ♔ (@DinCuenca) October 17, 2023

Ang weird talaga nung issue about don sa anak sa labas ni Francis M. 15 years kang nanahimik? Dapat nanahimik ka na lang forevs. Mga kabit nga naman 💀 — ʍҽհ ฅ⁠^⁠•⁠ﻌ⁠•⁠^⁠ฅ (@xoxorynryn) October 18, 2023

The FB community siding w/ Francis M's mistress is insane. 🤮 The mistress proudly saying "15 years kami nanahimik" as she should be.



Affected ako kasi alam ko pakiramdam. I hope people will stop romanticizing this kind of situation. Nakakatrigger ng mental/emotional well being. — PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHARITY CAUSE ✨ (@PlushiesForHope) October 18, 2023

Meanwhile, some X users expressed sympathy for Francis M’s widow Pia Magalona, even praising her for working hard to maintain the late rapper’s legacy.

Cheating is cheating,kahit pa haligi yan ng music industry🥴🤮salute kay Pia Magalona, ni minsan hindi nya siniraan sa public si Francis M. Proud na proud pa ang kabit yawa. — Mer (@HeLovesMeNot123) October 17, 2023

grabe lang, @piamagalona protected and preserved the legacy of her husband all her life tapos sisirain lang at one snap ng kabet



nananahimik na si francis m, sana man lang nanahimik nalang yung kabet — aly (taylor swift version) (@alyssamijrs) October 17, 2023

Another netizen also mentioned Pia previously agreeing to put Francis M’s “Bagsakan” shirt up for auction to help cover the costs of Parokya Ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee’s lymphoma treatment.

Salute talaga ako kay Ma'am Pia, remember yung nagreached out si Chito sa Bagsakan polo ni Francis M. pumayag siya ipaauction at itulong kay Gab for his medical expenses. Tapos etong si Kabit magsesell ng gamit ni Francis M. for clout 15 yrs nanahimik bat di nya pa tinuloy tuloy pic.twitter.com/tGT99GSB22 — cangs | saw ahn hyo seop, NCT 127 Fact Check (@cangsssy) October 18, 2023

Francis Magalona, who went by the name Francis M, was a rapper and singer-songwriter known for his hits “Kabataan Para Sa Kinabukasan” and “3 Stars & A Sun,” among others. He succumbed to leukemia in 2009. – Rappler.com