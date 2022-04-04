‘It should’ve been me’: Netizens react to BTS V and Olivia Rodrigo Grammys interaction

MANILA, Philippines – Every year, the Grammys come with a few surprises, which may or may not be controversial. Think of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles interacting, Lady Gaga entering the Grammys in an egg, and Madonna alongside Queen Latifah and Macklemore turning the ceremony into a mass wedding for 34 same-sex couples, to name a few.
This year, the surprise came in the form of Olivia Rodrigo making a cameo in BTS’ phenomenal performance at the Grammys.
Much to the glee (and jealousy) of fans, the secret-agent-themed “Butter” performance opened with the members of BTS in different locations. The most notable one, if not Jungkook emerging from the ceiling, is V leaning in to whisper something to American singer and Grammy-award winner Olivia Rodrigo, with his hand resting on her chair.
Rodrigo’s jaw dropped afterward with a somewhat concerned expression on her face, and V proceeded to present her a card that he later threw in the air.
Fans were quick to react to the interaction, with some squealing in joy with the unexpected pairing:
“Props to her, because if i was in Miss Olivia Rodrigo’s place, I would have respectfully died and went to heaven within five seconds after Taehyung stared at me like that,” one fan wrote.
On the flip side, some fans jokingly expressed their jealousy after seeing V looking at Rodrigo intensely, with one fan saying, “Can’t believe I had to watch Kim Taehyung talk to a Filipina who wasn’t me, but that’s okay.”
This moment will surely be etched into our brains for awhile! How do you feel about the interaction? – Rappler.com
Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.