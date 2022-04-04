‘It should’ve been me’: Netizens react to BTS V and Olivia Rodrigo Grammys interaction

SURPRISE. BTS member V and singer Olivia Rodrigo had an unexpected interaction at the 2022 Grammys.

The South Korean heartthrob also mentions that he wants to collaborate with Rodrigo

MANILA, Philippines – Every year, the Grammys come with a few surprises, which may or may not be controversial. Think of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles interacting, Lady Gaga entering the Grammys in an egg, and Madonna alongside Queen Latifah and Macklemore turning the ceremony into a mass wedding for 34 same-sex couples, to name a few.

This year, the surprise came in the form of Olivia Rodrigo making a cameo in BTS’ phenomenal performance at the Grammys.

Much to the glee (and jealousy) of fans, the secret-agent-themed “Butter” performance opened with the members of BTS in different locations. The most notable one, if not Jungkook emerging from the ceiling, is V leaning in to whisper something to American singer and Grammy-award winner Olivia Rodrigo, with his hand resting on her chair.

Rodrigo’s jaw dropped afterward with a somewhat concerned expression on her face, and V proceeded to present her a card that he later threw in the air.

Fans were quick to react to the interaction, with some squealing in joy with the unexpected pairing:

props to her because if i was in miss olivia rodrigo’s place i would have respectfully died and went to heaven within 5 seconds after taehyung stared at me like that. pic.twitter.com/rtHOo9iSyz — nicole rivera (@nicoIerivera) April 4, 2022

“Props to her, because if i was in Miss Olivia Rodrigo’s place, I would have respectfully died and went to heaven within five seconds after Taehyung stared at me like that,” one fan wrote.

OMG OMG OMG! Taehyung-aaahhh with Olivia. V stans surely went wild on this. OM! Our Taetae 💜



V mentioned during the interview that he wants to collaborate with Olivia Rodrigo. #BTS #GRAMMYs #BTSxGrammys #BTSV pic.twitter.com/ls3NiOK7cf — JinArkive ✨ (@JagiyaaSeokjin) April 4, 2022

taehyung fr said he wanted to collab with olivia rodrigo now this happened..maybe i can't do it — esi⁷🐳 (@epiphanq) April 4, 2022

WHAT THE FUCK KIM TAEHYUNG AND OLIVIA RODRIGO IM SCREAMING AAAAAHAHSDHFH BTS BTS BTS AND BTS #BTSxGrammys #BTSARMY #BTS #GrammysTNT @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/cGH9bXJcZm — ⁷ BTS PAVED THE WAY (@btsofthecentury) April 4, 2022

KIM TAEHYUNG with OLIVIA RODRIGO?????? OMYGOD DIDN'T EXPECT THISSS pic.twitter.com/D9J09TLQZz — bam's mom (@bangtan4lyf__) April 4, 2022

On the flip side, some fans jokingly expressed their jealousy after seeing V looking at Rodrigo intensely, with one fan saying, “Can’t believe I had to watch Kim Taehyung talk to a Filipina who wasn’t me, but that’s okay.”

can't believe i had to watch kim taehyung talk to a filipina who wasn't me but that's ok — serial experiments lenika (@lenikacruz) April 4, 2022

when Olivia said "you betrayed me" i feel that pic.twitter.com/QzUMXc4jx0 — love, jimin ⁷ (@jiminchimmy_p) April 4, 2022

Taehyung and Olivia But you remermber Olivia

is half blooded Filipina pic.twitter.com/Y767wXCSx8 — Sis Joon⁷ 🍵 | 🌿♡ | (@SisJoonie) April 4, 2022

wtf taehyung, you betrayed me!!



"only love can hurt like this😭" pic.twitter.com/UFQK2yChoz — zoellie 🌙 ㅡmental breakㅡ (@muffinjayyy) April 4, 2022

IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN ME UR HONOR pic.twitter.com/dBOQCeZ9Vl — vanilla (@revephiles) April 4, 2022

me when olivia rodrigo brings up the moment she had with taehyung pic.twitter.com/XNAHlRdILQ — vanilla (@revephiles) April 4, 2022

Taehyung flirting ALL ARMY:

with Olivia Rodrigo: pic.twitter.com/IvdksYarLQ — so sarcastica 🥞⁷ (@SPRITZ4HOBI) April 4, 2022

So it takes to be Olivia to be flirted like this by Taehyung pic.twitter.com/52GcjscC6b — 여름⁷ (@fruitsojuV) April 4, 2022

me fighting Olivia Rodrigo for Kim Taehyung pic.twitter.com/VlhwpVAQ28 — makky⁷ SEEING P1 (@rockkbison) April 4, 2022

This moment will surely be etched into our brains for awhile! How do you feel about the interaction? – Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.