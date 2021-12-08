Nick Cannon announces death of 5-month-old son with brain tumor

Nick Cannon says that the doctors diagnosed his son Zen with a brain tumor when he was two months old

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood host and comedian Nick Cannon has announced that his 5-month-old son Zen has died after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

In the Tuesday, December 7 episode of his show Nick Cannon, the host opened up to his audience about his “tough weekend,” sharing his last moments with his son and how they’re grieving as a family.

Nick recalled that he always noticed that his son had “sinus and real interesting breathing.” He added that by the time Zen was two months old, they noticed that his head seemed large.

“We didn’t think anything of it, he had a normal Cannon head. But I wanted to take him to the doctor to get the breathing and the sinus thing checked out…. We thought it would be a routine process,” he said.

“The doctors actually said his sinuses were pretty cool but by that time, we found out that he had another condition. They called it, if I’m not mistaken, fluid building in his head.… They called it a malignant tumor in his head.”

The comedian said the doctors required them to have a brain surgery immediately, but also told them of the concerns and risks it entailed. “We were faithful and hopeful for that time, and we carried on,” he said.

Speaking about his youngest child, Nick said that Zen was “always smiling and always having the most beautiful spirit.”

“He was still playing with his brothers and sisters, and I just took the opportunity to embrace every moment. I got the opportunity to spend as much time with him,” he added.

However, around Thanksgiving, Nick said that things took an “interesting turn” and the “process sped up.” Holding back tears, he told his audience, “The tumor began to grow a lot faster.”

He also detailed his final moments with Zen. “This weekend, I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen.… Holding my son for the last time, it was still a beautiful setting. Not only did we get to see the sunrise, but we also got to see the sunset too.”

Nick admitted that he’s still in the process of mourning. “I didn’t know how I was gonna handle today but I just really wanted to grieve with my family, people who love you.… I’m here to show that I can fight through this, I’m feeling it, I’m vulnerable. I’m open. This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son Ze.”

He ended the show by saying, “You never know what somebody is going through, hug your people, hug your family, kiss somebody, tell them you love them.”

Zen’s mom Alyssa Scott also paid tribute to their deceased son. Following Nick’s announcement on the show, Alyssa posted several pictures of Zen on her Instagram Stories.

Alyssa gave birth to Zen on June 23, just nine days after Nick welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. He also shares Golden, four, and Powerful, 11-months-old, with Brittany Bell, and twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick, 41, is best known for hosting America’s Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, and The Masked Singer. – Rappler.com