Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra welcome first child via surrogate

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Nick Jonas and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra are now parents! The couple welcomed their first child together via surrogate.

The Jonas Brother and Miss World 2000 winner both made the announcement on Instagram on Friday, January 21, saying that they were “overjoyed” to confirm the news.

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they added.

Congratulations poured in from friends, fans, and celebrities in the comments section, including Nick’s brothers Joe and Kevin, who are also fathers. Joe and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who wed in 2019, share a daughter; while Kevin and wife Danielle, who wed in 2009, have two daughters.

A surrogacy typically involves a traditional or gestational surrogate. According to Web MD, a traditional surrogate involves a woman who is artificially geminated by the father’s sperm and will carry the baby until delivery. A gestational surrogate uses in vitro fertilization (IVF), where the mother’s eggs are gathered and fertilized with the father’s sperm. The fertilized embryo is then placed into the uterus of the surrogate, who will carry the baby until birth.

Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 39, began dating in May 2018. In July, they got engaged. They married in two ceremonies – in a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India, and one under Hindu rights, both in December of the same year. – Rappler.com