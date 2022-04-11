LOOK: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are married

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood actress Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, son of soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, have tied the knot after around three years of dating.

According to reports by US media Page Six and PEOPLE, the couple wed on Saturday, April 9, at a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. The reports also said that all of Nicola and Brooklyn’s famous family members were present at the ceremony.

On Monday, April 11, the newlyweds took to social media to share photos from their wedding.

“Mr. and Mrs. Peltz Beckham,” Brooklyn wrote in one a photo with Nicola.

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, first met in 2017 but only started dating in 2019. The couple made their relationship public in January 2020 and got engaged in the same year in July.

Nicola starred in the movies The Last Airbender and Transformers: Age of Extinction, while Brooklyn is known for his work as a photographer and model. – Rappler.com