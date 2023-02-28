‘Gusto ko makabalik si Liza’: Ogie Diaz responds to Liza Soberano

MANAGER. Ogie Diaz shares a photo of him and former talent Liza Soberano in 2012.

The actress' former talent manager weighs in on her recent vlog

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano’s former manager Ogie Diaz has responded to the actress’ recent vlog, where she gets candid on her showbiz career so far and announces that she is pursuing a new path.

In the 14-minute vlog released on February 26, Liza said that her 13-year stint in showbiz was something she had no control over, and that “I was never really asked for my input, my thoughts, my ideas.”

She said that even her screen name, Liza, was chosen for her.

Responding to Liza’s sentiments, Ogie released his own vlog on February 27.

In the vlog, he said that Liza may have felt controlled during her career, but it at least led to her success.

“Kung sinasabi ni Liza na parang kinocontrol siya ng mga tao sa paligid niya, kung ako man yan at ang Star Magic, gusto ko magpasalamat kay Liza kasi sinunod niya kami. Kaya siguro sumikat siya,” he said.

(If Liza is saying that people around her controlled her, if she was referring to me or Star Magic, I want to thank her because she followed us. Maybe that’s why she became famous.)

“Imagine-in ninyo ha, kung walang nangyari sa career ni Liza noong hawak ko siya at ng Star Magic, malamang iba ang narating niya ngayon. At least okay na yan, kaysa naman nagrarant na walang magandang nangyari sa career, diba?,” he added.

(Just imagine, if nothing happened to her career while Star Magic and I were handling her, things might have turned out differently for her. At least that’s how it turned out, instead of her ranting that nothing happened to her career, right?)

He also said that contrary to Liza’s claims, she had always been given a chance to give her input.

“Pinapakinggan ka din naman pag may complaints ka pero diba kung minsan we had to meet halfway? Pinagbibigyan mo naman din ang production pag nilambing ka nila. And I thank you for that,” Ogie said.

(You’re listened to when you have complaints, but sometimes we had to meet halfway. You listened to production when they asked you nicely. And I thank you for that.)

He quickly reminded her that she became famous not only through him or ABS-CBN, but through her own work.

“Kaya palakpakan mo rin ang sarili mo ha. Lahat ng ito na narating mo, pinaghirapan mo yan anak,” he said.

(Applaud yourself too. Everything you’ve achieved, you worked hard for.)

He also told her that despite not having chosen her screen name, it was the name that made her famous.

“‘Yan ang nagtaguyod sa pamilya mo. Lahat yan dahil sa’yo, dahil sa pagigigng Liza Soberano mo, anak. Mas issue siguro yung screen name kung hindi tumatak sa utak ng mga Pilipino, kung hindi ka tinangkilik,” he said.

(That’s what supported your family. All of that is because of you, because of your being Liza Soberano. Your screen name would be an issue if it didn’t make a mark in the minds of Filipinos, if they didn’t support you.)

After all that, he said that he wishes her well in her new journey. He also expressed his gratitude for her because it was through managing her career that he was able to pay for the medical bills of his daughter, Miracle.

He also said that his line remains open to her if she has any problems, questions, or concerns.

“Buksan mo man ang puso ko, yun ang laman, na gusto ko makabalik si Liza, gusto ko na magningning ulit ang career niya. Alam ko kaya pa ni Liza, alam ko may asim pa si Liza. Siyempre, hinihintay lang siya ng mga fans,” Ogie said.

(If you open my heart, that’s what’s in it, that I want Liza to make a comeback, that her career shines again. I know Liza can still do it, that she still has it in her. Of course, the fans are just waiting for her.)

Ogie managed Liza’s career for 11 years, until June 2022, when she signed with James Reid’s agency Careless, saying she was looking for “a lot more creative freedom.”

Since then, the actress has been largely absent from the local showbiz scene, but has since pursued acting opportunities abroad.

She is set to make her Hollywood debut in the film Lisa Frankenstein, where she stars alongside Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse. – Rappler.com