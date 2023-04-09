LOOK: Olivia Culpo is engaged

'I'm marrying my best friend,' says the beauty queen

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo is ready to tie the knot with football player Christian McCaffrey after dating for almost four years.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, April 8, the beauty queen shared photos from their proposal. She captioned it with “4.2.23,” noting that the engagement happened on April 2.

“We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently word travels fast,” Culpo wrote in an Instagram story. “I’m marrying my best friend.”

“I love you so much, fiancé,” she added.

Fellow beauty queens such as Pia Wurtzbach, Harnaaz Sandhu, and R’Bonney Gabriel, and celebrities Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Lea Michele, and Demi Lovato congratulated the couple.

Culpo and McCaffrey started dating in 2019. – Rappler.com