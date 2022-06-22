Olivia Rodrigo, Zack Bia are dating – reports

The two have been fueling dating rumors since February after they were first seen together at Super Bowl 2022



MANILA, Philippines – Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly dating music executive and entrepreneur Zack Bia, according to US media reports.

A source told PEOPLE that the two have been “dating since the Super Bowl.” “They really like each other,” the insider said. Rodrigo and Bia have yet to comment on their relationship.

Rodrigo and Bia have been fueling dating rumors since February after they were first seen together at Super Bowl 2022 and at a party after the event. Bia, whose full name is Zack Bialobos, was also spotted attending the Sour hitmaker’s birthday party.

In April, the two were photographed strolling around New York City.

Bia, 26, is also a DJ who manages the indie record company Field Trip Recordings. He was in an on-again, off-again relationship with singer Madison Beer until 2019.

Prior to Bia, 19-year-old Rodrigo previously dated producer Adam Faze, whom she reportedly broke up with in January. – Rappler.com