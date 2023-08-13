[Only IN Hollywood] Alden Richards invades LA; Jon Jon Briones gets biggest film break

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Alden Richards causes quite a stir in Hollywood! Meanwhile, Jon Jon Briones bags his first major Hollywood film, 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter.'

LOS ANGELES, USA – I did not know the magnitude of Alden Richards’ popularity until he breezed into town to be one of the judges in the recent Miss Filipina International 2023 pageant.

STARSTRUCK LA. Alden Richards invades LA and causes a frenzy. Contributed photos

When the singer-actor-host arrived to join the judges in the International Ballroom of The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, many scrambled to have photos with him. A Hollywood actress said she felt claustrophobic with all the folks suddenly surrounding Richards.

To his credit, the GMA star stayed calm, humble, and accommodating amid all the frenzy around him.

And in that moment, with all my running around inside that prestigious ballroom, home of Hollywood’s Party of the Year, the Golden Globe awards, and other high-profile Hollywood events, who should stop me and say, “Let’s fix your bow tie” but Martin Nievera!

POPS AND MARTIN. Pops Fernandez and Martin Nievera, having successfully co-hosted the prelims competition the previous night, came to just enjoy watching the MFI coronation night. Gian Barbarona

He and Pops wonderfully co-hosted the preliminary competition the previous night, also in this ballroom. I always enjoy watching this duo because they make such entertaining hosts, complementing each other and serving as perfect comedy foils for each other.

On coronation night, Martin and Pops came to just watch and enjoy the show. Pops at one point also stopped Janet and me for a selfie, as if to remind us to relax, smile, and be stress-free.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins, who hosted the 71st Miss Universe in New Orleans, Louisiana last January, and Filipino-American Cheryl Burke (Dancing with the Stars) presided over the finals night.

The tough task of evaluating the 36 candidates, the strongest batch of Miss Filipina International (MFI) bets I have seen, fell on a panel of distinguished judges, several of whom flew from Manila.

ALDEN AND FELLOW JUDGES. The phenomenally popular singer-actor-host joined Miss Filipina International 2023’s panel of distinguished judges. Contributed photo

The judges included Michelle Dee, the Philippines’ candidate in the 72nd Miss Universe in El Salvador in November; Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Independence Day); Krista Kleiner, Miss Philippines International title holder and philanthropist; Margaret Gardiner, Miss Universe title holder, author, and my entertainment journalist colleague; Richard Maghanoy, iSkin Beverly Hills CEO; and Michelle Narvaez, Philippine Airlines’ top exec in the US.

Also among the judges were Marc Anthony Nicolas, two-time Daytime Emmy-winning producer of The Talk; Narcisa Pheres, who custom-designed the new MFI crown; Natty Pappas, shipping executive; the aforementioned Richards; Anton San Diego, editor-in-chief of Tatler Philippines for an impressive 22 years (quite a feat, Anton!); Voltaire Tayag, Miss Universe Philippines communications director; and Kathleen Espina Ynion, a successful restaurateur and wellness advocate.

In the end, the judges came up with these winners: Matea Mahal Smith, who made history as the first MFI winner of Black and Filipino descent in the pageant’s 10 years; Amanda Russo, MFI Tourism; Lauren Skeoch, first runner-up; Patricia Bianca Tapia, second runner-up; and Rylen Faith Steinbuch, third runner-up.

The exciting news is that three of these winners will go on to compete in Miss Universe Philippines next year while the other two will vie for The Miss Philippines this year.

The MFI 2023 show, executive produced by Geoffrey Jimenez, the new owner of the annual pageant for Filipinas from around the world, will be shown on GMA Network in September. Lisa Lew, herself a Miss Philippines International titleholder, and now a multiple Daytime Emmy winner, oversaw the production.

Jon Jon Briones

Jon Jon Briones is finally co-starring in his first major Hollywood film, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, but guess what? He can’t talk about his biggest movie role yet because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The actors union rules forbid actors from promoting their films and shows during the strike. It’s an unfortunate happenstance for Jon Jon who has quite a substantial part – and he plays a Filipino character, Joseph, to boot, in the Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Pictures, and Reliance Entertainment production led by the producers of such acclaimed films as Black Swan and Zodiac.

In the 19th century-set horror movie, which I caught on its first day in a neighborhood cineplex, Jon Jon plays Joseph, the cook for the crew aboard the doomed Demeter. The story is based on a single chapter in Bram Stoker’s classic 1897 novel, Dracula, which has inspired seemingly endless movies, TV shows, and books.

MAJOR FILM BREAK. Jon Jon Briones (far right), in his first major film break, plays Joseph, a Filipino cook, in the horror ‘The Voyage of the Demeter.’ Courtesy of Universal Pictures

In this particular tale, Dracula, driven by his insatiable thirst for blood, flees his Transylvanian home and packs himself in a crate, loaded with others, on a London-bound ship, Demeter. As the ship sails, bloody events happen, striking the crew members one by one.

Jon Jon is in good company. The cast includes Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, Straight Outta Compton), Liam Cunningham and Aisling Franciosi (both of Game of Thrones), David Dastmalchian (Dune, Oppenheimer), and Woody Norman (the gifted child actor opposite Joaquin Phoenix in C’mon C’mon).

The Last Voyage of the Demeter, in development for almost 20 years, changed casts and directors as the project switched hands. Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro was set to direct at one point but when schedule conflicts cropped up, he recommended Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal (Troll Hunter) to take over.

Øvredal shot the film, whose story is set mostly in rough, stormy seas, at Germany’s iconic Studio Babelsberg AG and Malta Film Studios, which has one indoor and two huge exterior water tanks built on the Mediterranean coast.

ANDRE AND LIAM. ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’s’ director Andre Øvredal and actor Liam Cunningham. Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Cunnigham plays Harry Clemens, a British doctor who arrived in Eastern Europe for a job but was rejected because of his race, and had to plead to be taken as a crew member on the Demeter to return to England. The actor talked about the diversity of the cast which bonded through 60-plus days of filming.

He was quoted in the production notes: “That’s what intrigued me about this movie – to be able to sit with these characters and for Clemens to find his way in and become family with these sailors. They’re all literally trying to survive this voyage, and everything else fades away. Color, skin, education – at the end of the day, these are people who come to know each other in this short time. Clemens ultimately does find family.”

Jon Jon probably felt at home with his fellow actors who, like him, have stage experience. The Quezon City native began in the ensemble of the original West End production of Miss Saigon and rose to become The Engineer in various stagings, including the Broadway revival.

“This is a proper ensemble piece,” Cunningham said in the production notes. “Almost everybody has a theater background and we’ve been handed this script that had some incredible scenes in it. There’s a wonderful mixture of action and character.”

Amid the ship’s diverse crew members, who speak in various accents – Irish, British, and Eastern European, among others – Jon Jon, being a Pinoy cook, says his lines with a Filipino accent. I half-expected his Joseph character to cook and serve adobo to the crew.

But Dracula begins his bloody rampage with the livestock on board. So, with the chickens, goats, and other animals brutally killed by the blood-sucking Transylvanian, Jon Jon’s cook quipped in one scene that he would only be able to serve cabbage and potatoes to the crew from thereon.

Sadly, Jon Jon, instead of giving media interviews and gracing the red carpet premiere of his biggest movie break, did not have all these opportunities because the Hollywood strike forbade all these activities.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter marks his first major film part since his noteworthy performances on television – Ratched, American Horror Story, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (he got good reviews as Modesto Cunanan).

He is currently in Bangkok to star in Waterfall, the new musical of Richard Maltby Jr., the lyricist of Miss Saigon, among other musicals, and a Tony Award-winning director. He will share the stage with fellow Filipino Josh Dela Cruz (Blue’s Clues & You, Aladdin) and Danielle Hope (Kinky Boots) in the musical inspired by the Thai musical, Behind the Painting, which, in turn, was based on the novel by Sri Burapha.

The Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre production, set to run from September 13 to October 1, features a book by Maltby and Karen Hartman, with music by David Shire.

So, instead of an interview with Jon Jon, I quote the production notes which describe his Joseph as “a deeply religious man who adorns the ship’s cramped galley with devotional posters and who, despite sailing with scalawags and sinners, insists he won’t serve any man who takes the Lord’s name in vain.”

“To bond with the crew, however, he is often forced to look past their moral failings.”

In the film, Jon Jon’s devout Joseph wears a crucifix necklace and makes the sign of the cross in reaction to the gruesome attacks by Dracula.

DRACULA. Javier Botet as Dracula. Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Jon Jon was quoted in the film’s notes as saying: “The crew is a family, dysfunctional though it may be. The ship is our world. Once that element of Dracula is introduced, the family is threatened and we lose control of the world we know so well. It becomes dangerous and unfamiliar. Chaos is upon them and everything falls apart.”

“As the story unfolds, the unwavering cook finds his relationship with his shipmates put to the test when the devil himself arrives,” the notes stated.

Jon Jon added in the notes, “It’s human nature that when things start to fall apart; your first instinct is to place blame. That is what happens with Joseph once things start to go awry on the Demeter and people begin disappearing. In a way, your humanity disappears. Your empathy goes out the window and it’s every man for himself.” – Rappler.com