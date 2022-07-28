Oyo Sotto undergoes surgery after bike accident

The actor is recovering from a joint reconstruction surgery for his injured shoulder

MANILA, Philippines – Oto Sotto is currently recovering from surgery after his shoulder was injured during a bike accident.

On Wednesday, July 27, the actor shared three photos on Instagram – him in cycling attire, him lying in a hospital bed beside wife Kristine Hermosa, and a selfie while wearing a cast. He wrote that a bike accident last week caused him to undergo “arthroscopic AC joint reconstruction” surgery for his shoulder.

“God is good! Lord Jesus, maraming salamat, You’re the best, I love you,” he wrote, thanking his wife for her love and care, as well as his doctors for taking care of him.

“Keep safe everyone and God bless you all,” the active cyclist added.

Oyo and Kristine wed in 2011 and have four children together. – Rappler.com