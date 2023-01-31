Paolo Contis denies Yen Santos’ involvement in split with LJ Reyes

'Medyo matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ.... Napapadalas 'yung away,' Paolo says, adding that he had some 'kalokohan' during their relationship

MANILA, Philippines – After months of speculation, Paolo Contis has confirmed that he is in a relationship with Yen Santos, emphasizing that the latter is not involved with his breakup with LJ Reyes.

The actor made the revelation on the Monday, January 30, episode of Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.

Contis replied “Yes,” when the host asked him if Santos is already his girlfriend.

“Ang samin kasi, kumbaga, what you see is what you get na naman eh. Hindi na namin pwedeng ipilit ‘yung tao to be happy for us, hindi na namin pwedeng ipilit ‘yung mga tao na paniwalaan ‘yung gusto nilang paniwalaan. Sana lang isipin nila na kung ano lang ‘yung nakikita nilang naka-post, ‘yun lang ang truth na alam nila,” he added.

(For us, what you see is what you get. We can’t force others to be happy for us or support us. They can believe in what they want to believe in. I just hope that they know that they only see a fraction of the truth in what we post.)

This marked the first time for Contis to address his romance with Santos since they were wrapped up in relationship rumors after his public breakup with Reyes in September 2021.

At the time, Contis explained that he and Santos were only friends when they had been spotted in Baguio.

While the actor didn’t mention when he and Santos became a couple, Contis cleared Santos of any involvement with his split with Reyes.

He then recalled the events leading up to his separation from Reyes, confessing that he had “kalokohan (indiscretions)” and neglected Reyes’ mental health during the lockdown.

“Medyo matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ. Pero we were together, of course. Napapadalas ‘yung away. I think it’s, kumbaga, combination na ng stress sa pandemic and everything.”

“One of my biggest mistakes was hindi ko inalala ‘yung mental health ni LJ. Isa ‘yun sa feeling ko naging simula ng downfall namin, na hindi ko inisip ‘yun.… Eventually, it piled up. Again, hindi kami nag-uusap nang maayos…. May mga kalokohan din akong ginagawa,” he added.

(LJ and I haven’t been okay for a while. But we were together, of course. We often had fights. I think, it was a combination of stress from the pandemic and everything. One of my biggest mistakes was not prioritizing LJ’s mental health. I think that was the start of our downfall…. Eventually, it piled up and we weren’t discussing things properly.… I made some indiscretions, too.)

When Contis first spoke up about his split with Reyes, he admitted that there was an unnamed third party involved in their breakup, but denied that he hurt Reyes and her kids because of drugs.

Contis, 38, and Reyes, 35, were together for six years. They welcomed their daughter Summer in 2019. – Rappler.com