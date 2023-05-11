LOOK: Park Eun-bin to return to Manila in June 

The ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star was last in the Philippines in October 2022 for a fan meeting

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino K-Drama fans, you now have the chance to see Korean actress Park Eun-bin again.

The star of the hit K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo is set to hold a fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater on June 24.

Local promoter Wilbros Live made the announcement on Thursday, May 10.

BINGO! Look who's coming to Manila! 💜

𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐄𝐔𝐍 𝐁𝐈𝐍

Aromagicare Fan Meet in Manila

June 24 Saturday • New Frontier Theater



Stay tuned on Aromagicare's official page for more details 🤗🫰🏻 pic.twitter.com/7HqJVOkxGt — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) May 11, 2023

Other details such as seat plan, ticket prices, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

The one-night show is courtesy of the Aromagicare brand. Park was announced as the latest ambassador of the Filipino brand in October 2022.

The June event would serve as the actress’ return to the Philippines in eight months. She was last in the country in October 2022 for the Manila leg of her Eun-Bin Note: Binkan fan meeting tour.

Park is known for her roles in shows like Hello, My Twenties!, The King’s Affection, and most recently, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, where she plays a young lawyer with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) navigating the world of law. – Rappler.com