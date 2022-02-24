Park Seo-joon tests positive for COVID-19

The 'Itaewon Class' actor is recovering in quarantine and currently not experiencing any severe symptoms

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actor Park Seo-joon has tested positive for COVID-19 amid the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant in South Korea.

The Itaewon Class and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim star’s agency, Awesome ENT, released a statement on February 24, Thursday to confirm that the actor tested positive using a RT-PCR test on Saturday, February 19.

According to a Soompi report, the agency added that he has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine including the booster shot, and he is currently not experiencing any severe symptoms.

The Korean heartthrob is in quarantine and receiving treatment in line with the South Korean government’s health guidelines. The actor has suspended his activities as he recovers from the virus.

Park Seo-joon is one among the many Korean celebrities like Jessi, Lee Mi Joo, and Lee Sang Yeob who tested positive for COVID-19. South Korea recorded 171, 452 new cases on Wednesday, February 23. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under Lifestyle & Entertainment section.