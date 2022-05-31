Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon welcome first child

The South Korean actress has given birth to a boy

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon are now parents!

According to a Soompi article, the Parks’ agency SALT Entertainment confirmed that the actress has given birth to a boy on Tuesday, May 31.

“Actress Park Shin-hye and her child are in good health, and she is resting with the blessings of her husband, actor Choi Tae-joon, and her acquaintances. We express deep gratitude to everyone who has sent congratulatory messages,” the label was quoted as saying.

Park, 31, and Choi, 30, started dating in late 2017 and went public with their relationship in March 2018. The couple announced that they were engaged and were expecting their first child together in November 2021. They tied the knot in January 2022.

Park is best-known for her roles in K-dramas The Heirs, Heartstrings, Pinocchio, Stairway to Heaven, Tree of Heaven, and You’re Beautiful. Choi, meanwhile, starred in the series So I Married the Anti-Fan, Exit, Padam Padam, Adolescence Medley, Missing Nine, and Suspicious Partner. – Rappler.com