After 2 months, Parokya ni Edgar’s Gab Chee Kee is discharged from hospital 

Frontman Chito Miranda tells fans that Gab will now continue with his chemotherapy: 'We will win this battle'

MANILA, Philippines – Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee has been discharged from the hospital after a two-month-long stay due to health complications caused by lymphoma.

Chito Miranda, the band’s frontman, made the announcement on Friday, March 10, sharing a photo of Chee Kee heading out of the hospital in a wheelchair.

“After [two] months in the hospital due to pneumonia (more than a month doon, intubated sa ICU), and after several major and minor operations dealing with complications brought about by his condition, sa wakas, pina-uwi na si Gab sa bahay nila (finally, Gab was allowed to go home),” Miranda captioned the post.

Miranda then expressed his gratitude to those who helped raise funds for Chee Kee’s medical expenses.

“Dahil sa tulong ninyo (Because of your help), he survived,” he wrote. “He was able to get the best medical attention dahil nagtulong-tulong tayo (because we all helped together).”

It was in January when Chito revealed that Gab, who was diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2022, had been transferred to the ICU because of pneumonia and was intubated due to complications.

After Chito’s revelation, both the music industry and fans came together to raise funds for Gab’s medical bills, with gigs, auctions, and merch sales.

The vocalist added that now that Chee Kee is discharged from the hospital, the guitarist will now continue with his chemotherapy.

“The important thing is that we are back on track. Kumbaga, balik tayo sa main event (We’re now back to the main event)…his fight against lymphoma,” he said. “We will win this battle.”

Miranda ended his post by saying that he and his bandmates will look back on how Chee Kee’s journey of fighting cancer served as “one hell of an inspirational story” to them. – Rappler.com