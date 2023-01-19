‘Matinding laban ‘to for Gab’: Parokya ni Edgar kicks off fundraising for ailing guitarist

Chito Miranda reveals that Gab Chee Kee, who was diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2022, is currently in the ICU battling pneumonia

MANILA, Philippines – Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda announced that their band will start a fundraiser for guitarist Gab Chee Kee, who is currently hospitalized due to pneumonia, a complication brought on by his lymphoma.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 18, Miranda updated their fans about Chee Kee’s health situation.

“Gab needs to undergo treatment, and won’t be able to play until he makes a full recovery,” he wrote. “Gab is the heart of the band, and it doesn’t feel like Parokya kung wala siya (it’s not Parokya without him.)”

Miranda said that Chee Kee was “diagnosed with lymphoma late last year, and has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past few months.” He added that the guitarist “was relatively doing [okay],” and has decided to not disclose his condition to the public as he continued performing gigs with the band. Chee Kee was then asked by his doctor to take a break.

The Parokya ni Edgar vocalist shared that he initially asked his bandmates to not play while Chee Kee was recovering, but the guitarist urged them to continue performing.

“We owe it to Gab, and more importantly, to everyone na patuloy na sumusuporta sa (who continues to support) Parokya, to continue playing.”

Miranda revealed that due to the complications of Chee Kee’s lymphoma, the guitarist was battling pneumonia and had been transferred to the ICU, where he had been intubated for more than a week.

He continued that while Chee Kee was “financially prepared” for the chemotherapy, the guitarist’s family needed help with the “overwhelming” hospital bills.

Miranda said that his bandmate was initially hesitant to seek assistance but was convinced by his family, friends, and other musicians to not “deny the people who cared for him, the opportunity to help him out.”

“Parokya and our friends from music scene will be doing a series of fundraising gigs to help Gab out. Most of which won’t even be announced as fundraiser,” Miranda said.

The frontman then thanked his fellow musicians Ebe Dancel, Kamikazee, Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Flow G, Gracenote, December Avenue, Moonstar, P.OT., and Moira dela Torre in his post.

“Matinding laban ‘to for Gab…at reresbakan natin siya. (This is a huge fight for Gab… and we’ll back him up.)”

He ended the post by sharing a lyrics from the band’s track “The Yes Yes Show,” which read: “Walang iwanan sa Parokya band, sa Parokya ni Edgar.” (No one gets left behind in the Parokya band, in Parokya ni Edgar)

Parokya ni Edgar is known for their songs “Your Song,” “Harana,” “Pangarap Lang Kita,” “Gitara,” and “Silvertoes,” among others. – Rappler.com