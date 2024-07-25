LOOK: PH celebs participate in Typhoon Carina, southwest monsoon relief efforts

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are the Filipino celebrities seen helping communities affected by Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Several Filipino celebrities participate in relief and rescue efforts amid the onslaught of Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon, or habagat.

Metro Manila was placed under a state of calamity on Wednesday, July 24. The typhoon left several areas with extreme flooding.

While the typhoon has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning, July 25, rains from habagat continue.

Here are the Filipino celebrities who have moved to help communities affected by Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon:

Gerald Anderson

Along with several other individuals, Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson was recorded helping rescue a family stranded in their home in Brgy. Sto. Domingo, Quezon City. According to an ABS-CBN News report, the family had called the barangay for help at around 11 am on Wednesday, July 25, but to no avail.

Anderson and other rescue volunteers had then arrived at the family’s flooded home at around 1:30 pm. As the family was seeking shelter in an elevated area in their house, Anderson helped transport the family’s child out of their home.

Ronnie Liang

Actor-singer Ronnie Liang spent the past two days participating in rescue operations for residents of Brgy. Roxas in Quezon City, who have been affected by the rains.

“Joining the rescue operations for the victims of the flood caused by Typhoon Carina at Barangay Roxas, Quezon City. Reporting for duty as a reservist of the Philippine Army together with the other troops of the 1302 Ready Reserve Battalion, Reserve Command, Philippine Army,” he wrote in his latest Instagram update on Thursday, July 25.

David Chua

Actor David Chua shared several photos of himself on Wednesday, July 24, distributing relief packs to families in Tondo, Manila.

Rocco Nacino

Maria Clara at Ibarra star Rocco Nacino helped pack relief goods at the GMA Kapuso Foundation warehouse alongside members of the army.

Enzo Pineda

Enzo Pineda shared a time lapse video of himself on his Instagram page on Thursday, July 25, packing relief goods.

Anderson, Liang, Chua, Nacino, and Pineda are all military reservists.

Shaira Diaz and Suzi Entrata-Abrera

Unang Hirit hosts Shaira Diaz and Suzi Entrata-Abrera distributed hot meals and relief packs at an evacuation center in Brgy. San Juan, Taytay, Rizal, on Thursday, July 25.

– Rappler.com