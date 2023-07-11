LOOK: Beauty queen Patch Magtanong is married

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas International 2019 Bea Patricia “Patch” Magtanong has tied the knot with boyfriend Joshua Cordoves.

On Monday, July 10, the beauty queen, who’s also a lawyer, shared photos from their ceremony.

“Thank you for the well wishes everyone!! We decided to have a simple and intimate ceremony with just our families first,” she wrote.

Patch also bared their plans for another ceremony – a beach wedding in 2024. “We’re excited to celebrate with the rest of our family and friends next year during our big wedding,” she said.

She also captioned a separate post with “7.7.2023,” hinting that the ceremony was held last July 7.

Fellow beauty queens such as Kylie Verzosa, Leren Mae Bautista, Katarina Rodriguez, and Sandra Lemonon sent their well-wishes for the couple in the comments section.

Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, who is also Joshua’s sister, wrote: “Welcome to the crazy Cordoves [family].”

Patch and Joshua got engaged in Amsterdam in September 2022. – Rappler.com