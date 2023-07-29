Pauleen Luna, Vic Sotto expecting second child

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EXPECTING. Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto with daughter Tali are expecting a new addition to the family.

MANILA, Philippines – Pauleen Luna is pregnant with her second child with husband Vic Sotto.

The actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday, July 29, sharing a video of their daughter Tali playing with balloons that read “big sister.” In the caption, she wrote “Someone’s excited to be…”

Play Video

She also appeared on noontime variety show E.A.T on the same day, with her baby bump visibly showing. In another post, she and Vic can be seen cradling her bump as they posed in a photo with the rest of TVJ and their wives Helen Gamboa and Eileen Macapagal.

Pauleen’s post comes weeks after Joey de Leon fueled pregnancy rumors when he referred to her as “buntis (pregnant)” on the pilot episode of E.A.T.

Pauleen and Vic married in January 2016, and their daughter Tali was born in November 2017. – Rappler.com