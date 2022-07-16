Pen Medina hospitalized for spine disorder, family calls for help

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran actor Pen Medina has been hospitalized for a spine disorder, and is set for a major surgery on July 19.

According to a July 16 Instagram post of his son, actor Alex Medina, the 71-year-old Pen has been in the hospital for the past three weeks, unable to sit or stand due to degenerative disc disease (DDD).

DDD is an age-related spine disorder that occurs when one or more of the discs cushioning the spinal column breaks down, causing pain.

In the post, Alex appealed for financial aid and prayers.

“Due to pandemic, our dad scarcely had any work, which siphoned his savings over the past two years,” Alex explained. “We are trying to help him as best as we can but it will be a long road to sufficient recovery for him.”

“We humbly appeal for your charitable help and prayers as our family navigates through helping him get back on his feet – literally and figuratively,” Alex said.

He then shared QR codes and bank details where people can send their donations.

Pen is an award-winning actor, known for his roles in the films Sakay, Muro-Ami, and 10,000 Hours; and the TV show Encantadia. – Rappler.com