Philippine Coast Guard honors Gerald Anderson for ‘heroic acts’ during southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) commended actor and Auxiliary Commander Gerald Anderson for his rescue efforts during the recent enhanced southwest monsoon, which left parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, with severe flooding.

In a ceremony at the at PCG’s National Headquarters in Port Area, Manila City, on Thursday, August 8, PCGA National Director, Vice Admiral Jorge Lim, announced that the PCG and its civilian volunteer arm will award Anderson with a Search and Rescue medal.

Valued by the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) at 11 points, the Search and Rescue Medal is given to individuals who have voluntarily participated in saving lives “in the face of great risk and sacrifice.”

Anderson helped rescue residents who were stranded in their homes in Barangay Sto. Domingo, Quezon City. On July 25, he was recorded helping transport a family’s child out of their home as they were seeking shelter in an elevated area in their house.

The My Perfect You star was recognized by PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan for his “heroic acts” and “selfless service,” according to a PCG press release. PCG Spokesperson, CG Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, also said that Anderson has always been active in taking action during humanitarian and disaster response operations.

“He is always present during the Coast Guard’s relief operations and disaster rehabilitation. He continues to help Aetas in Zambales, recovering families in Marawi, and even donated medical supplies and tents during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Together with Auxiliary Ensign Julia Barretto and other PCGA members, Auxiliary CDR Anderson also donated bags filled with school supplies for the children of Pag-Asa Island,” Balilo said.

Senator Robin Padilla also lauded Anderson for his efforts, stating that the actor showcased the true embodiment of a PCGA member by actively taking action when times call for it.

Anderson became a member of the PCG in 2016 for its K9 Special Support Squadron. He was later promoted to PCG Auxiliary Commander in 2021.

He also became an army reservist in 2019 after completing a three-day military training course in preparation for his role in the television series A Soldier’s Heart. – Rappler.com