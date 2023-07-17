Are we even surprised? Philippines tops Google searches for ‘Taylor Swift’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Google shares that the Philippines has beaten Singapore, the US, and Australia in worldwide search interest over time for 'Taylor Swift'

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is leading in worldwide search interest for “Taylor Swift,” which just proves that we are a true nation of Swifties!

According to Google, the country ranked first in searches for “Taylor Swift” in the past 12 months globally, hitting a peak in interest during the week of July 2 to July 8, around the time of the release of Taylor Swift’s album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and the sale of tickets to Taylor’s shows in Singapore, the only stop in the Southeast Asian leg of the Eras Tour.

The Philippines scored 100 in interest by region. As Google explains, the number marks the popularity of a search term within a given time and place, which means that “Taylor Swift” is the most popular term to search on Google in the country.

According to Google’s press release, following the Philippines in the top five countries searching for the term “Taylor Swift” are Singapore (scoring 87), the United States (79), Australia (70), and Ireland (55).

Under interest by subregion, Calabarzon ranks first in the country with a score of 100, followed by Metro Manila (99), Central Luzon (95), Bicol (92), and Western Visayas (91).

It can be recalled that in October 2022, Quezon City was ranked one of the top cities in the world listening to Taylor on the streaming platform Spotify, placing 13th.

The pop singer’s fans in the Philippines have been trying to get a hold of tickets for her Singapore and Tokyo shows since she first announced international dates for the Eras Tour in June, from which the Philippines was excluded.

Due to the concert’s high demand, three more dates have been added to the Singapore leg, now slated for March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9, 2024 at the National Stadium. The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker will also be performing at the Tokyo Dome on February 7, 8, 9, and 10, 2024. Tickets for the Singapore shows are all sold out.

In the meantime, Filipino Swifties have been attending fan gatherings at malls to watch drag impersonator Taylor Sheesh lip sync to hits like “Speak Now” and “All Too Well.”

The pop superstar last came to the Philippines for her Red Tour in June 2014. She kicked off the Eras Tour in Arizona in March – her first stadium tour in five years. – with additional reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.