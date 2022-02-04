LOOK: Cherie Gil debuts shaved head on Mega cover

'What’s hair diba? It grows back. It’s symbolic to my personal growth,' the actress says

MANILA, Philippines – Cherie Gil made a bold statement when she debuted her shaved head on the cover of Mega Magazine’s 30th anniversary issue.

Mega revealed the cover featuring Cherie on Friday, February 4.

In the cover story, she revealed that her new look is part of “a rebirth of sorts.”

“I got rid of all the clothes I had that symbolized a past life…I’m completely finding myself and coming to terms with who I really am. It’s just great to have this opportunity and to be alive to start over,” she said.

“I won’t deny that I have gone to therapy and counseling. Years and years of doing that, I learned that it just boils down to doing the hard work on and with yourself by whatever means. What’s hair diba (right)? It grows back. It’s symbolic to my personal growth. When a woman is in distress, she cuts her hair,” she said.

According to the article the veteran actress has moved to New York, where her cover shoot also took place.

Cherie is one of three cover girls for Mega’s 30th anniversary issue. Nadine Lustre and Scarlet Snow Belo were also featured in separate covers. – Rappler.com