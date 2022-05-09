LOOK: Kim Seon-ho writes first letter to fans since abortion controversy

The 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star posts an apology letter on Instagram, which is his first post on social media since October's controversy

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho has broken his silence on social media since last year’s abortion controversy with his ex-girlfriend, posting an apology letter to his fans on Instagram for the first time since his last post in October 2021.

On Saturday, May 7, the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star posted a pastel photo of a blue sky, pinkish clouds, and a pale moon.

“I’m sorry for my lack thereof to put you through a hard time. Thank you for celebrating my birthday this year too much. I will be an actor who will be able to repay your support and will be able to return your support,” Seon-ho wrote in a letter translated from Korean to English on Instagram.

As of this writing, the post has over two million likes.

Seon-ho’s last post was in October, the same month the 35-year-old actor apologized over the abortion rumors that claimed he forced his ex-girlfriend into having an abortion.

The controversy started when a netizen wrote in an online community that an actor forced her to terminate her pregnancy when they were still dating. While the netizen only referred to the actor as “Actor K,” other internet users have speculated that the “Actor K” being referred to was Seon-ho, who had been gaining popularity for his role in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha then.

In his statement, Seon-ho addressed the rumors, admitting that the netizen was his ex-girlfriend. “I was seeing her with good emotions. In that process, I hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate actions,” he said.

“I apologize for disappointing all of those who trusted and supported me until the end,” Seon-ho said then.

Seon-ho left South Korean variety show 2 Days & 1 Night shortly after, where he was a regular cast member.

In November, it was announced that Seon-ho is set to star in Sad Tropics, the actor’s first major project since the controversy. Sad Tropics centers around a Filipino-Korean aspiring boxer who goes to South Korea to look for his father who abandoned him. The movie will be directed by Park Hoon-jung (New World, V.I.P), with actress Go Ara in talks to star alongside Kim.

Aside from the successful 2021 series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Seon-ho, who has over eight million followers on Instagram, has also appeared in the South Korean series Start Up and 100 Days, My Prince. – Rappler.com