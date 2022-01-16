LOOK: Leslie Grace unveils ‘Batgirl’ costume

MANILA, Philippines – Leslie Grace gave fans a first look at her costume for the upcoming DC film Batgirl, in which she stars as the titular character.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, January 15, the actress shared a photo of herself in a royal blue bodysuit with the Batgirl logo across her chest. The sleek ensemble is completed with a black mask and a gold cape.

Leslie captioned the post with a quote from Batgirl: Year One, the comic book written by Scotty Beatty and Chuck Dixon.

“I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts,” the caption read.

Batgirl follows Barbara Gordon, daughter of Gotham police commissioner James Gordon, as she becomes the first Batgirl. Leslie was first announced to be playing the superheroine in July 2021.

“I am beyond excited to embody Barbara Gordon, your Batgirl… I’m ready to give her all I’ve got,” she said then.

I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl ! I cannot believeeee what I’m writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I’m ready to give her all I’ve got! 🦇💜✨ https://t.co/muq9GuVVk6 — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) July 21, 2021

The movie also stars J.K. Simmons as James Gordon, Brendan Fraser as Garfield Lynns/Firefly, and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman. It’s directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Batgirl is slated to premiere on HBO Max in 2022, but a final release date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com