LOOK: Alexandra Daddario weds Andrew Form in laid-back ceremony

The 'Percy Jackson' star weds film producer Form in an intimate ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana

MANILA, Philippines – White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario and film producer Andrew Form just got hitched! The couple wed in a laid-back, intimate ceremony in late June in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Daddario, 36, shared photos of herself with Form, 53, at the Preservation Hall, the historic jazz venue where the couple held their wedding.

The actress donned a classic Danielle Frankel dress to match the New Orleans aesthetic that she and her husband were going for. They wanted their wedding to center on the music, drinking, and liveliness that the city has been known for.

“​​I chose my dress because it felt like it belonged in New Orleans and was the right choice for the Louisiana heat,” the bride told Vogue.

Although the couple had originally intended to get married in Italy so they could “drink Italian wine for three days straight,” they opted to hold their milestone event in The Big Easy instead when Daddario remembered her friends’ memorable wedding.

“When I got a job in New Orleans I thought of Allie and Jake, and we switched it to New Orleans. It’s a city full of music and life.”

The former Percy Jackson leading lady and her new husband met by chance in 2020 – at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic – when they crossed paths on a New York City street. The couple got engaged a year later, in August 2021.

Daddario is known for her roles as Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters and Summer Quinn in Baywatch. She currently portrays Rachel Patton in the comedy-drama series The White Lotus.

Form is the man behind the horror films The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th, Ouija, A Quiet Place, The Purge franchise, and many more. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.