LOOK: Alodia Gosiengfiao, Christopher Quimbo stun in dreamy pre-nup shoot

MANILA, Philippines – Wedding bells are soon to ring for cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao and businessman Christopher Quimbo!

The two looked ethereal in a fairytale-inspired prenup shoot taken on Mt. Makiling, as seen in photos released on Sunday, February 12.

The first set of photos taken by Metrophoto show Alodia wearing a flowing pink gown and Christopher in a white polo and khaki pants. The two were posing in a forest while being surrounded by ponies.

“I’ve always thought you only existed in the fantasy world…but you’re real,” Alodia wrote.

They opt for a more laid-back and intimate theme in their second photos, as they pose inside a house.

“It doesn’t matter if we aren’t doing anything…just as long as I’m with you,” she captioned the photo set.

In their third batch of photos, the two got dolled up in extravagant fits – Alodia donning a green gown while Christopher is in a white suit – as they pose in a huge tree designed with a cascading curtain.

The cosplayer and content creator got engaged to Christopher in July 2022, months after they went public with their relationship in April.

Alodia is arguably the country’s most famous cosplayer. She is also a vlogger and gamer, founding e-sports agency Tier One Entertainment. Christopher is the president and general manager of Calabria Company Limited, which makes Novellino wines. – Rappler.com