LOOK: Angelica Panganiban stuns in maternity shoot

The actress first announced her pregnancy in March

MANILA, Philippines – Angelica Panganiban marked being a first-time parent with a stunning maternity shoot.

The actress flaunted her baby bump while sailing around Subic on a yacht. In the photos, Angelica looked serene while donning a bright red gown and long, flowy white dress.

“Sails up! Happiness is on the way,” she wrote.

In a separate photo set, the glowing mom-to-be is seen posing at the beach. “Happiness made out of love,” she captioned the post.

Angelica first announced that she was pregnant in March. “Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na ina na po ako,” she said then.

(Finally. I will be stepping into the most awaited and most important role in my life. I’m finally going to be a mother.)

Angelica and partner Gregg Homann first confirmed their relationship in January 2021. – Rappler.com