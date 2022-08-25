Celebrities
celebrity pregnancies

LOOK: Angelica Panganiban stuns in maternity shoot

Rappler.com
LOOK: Angelica Panganiban stuns in maternity shoot

Angelica Panganiban's Instagram

The actress first announced her pregnancy in March

MANILA, Philippines – Angelica Panganiban marked being a first-time parent with a stunning maternity shoot. 

The actress flaunted her baby bump while sailing around Subic on a yacht. In the photos, Angelica looked serene while donning a bright red gown and long, flowy white dress. 

“Sails up! Happiness is on the way,” she wrote. 

In a separate photo set, the glowing mom-to-be is seen posing at the beach. “Happiness made out of love,” she captioned the post. 

Angelica first announced that she was pregnant in March.Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na ina na po ako,” she said then. 

(Finally. I will be stepping into the most awaited and most important role in my life. I’m finally going to be a mother.)

Angelica and partner Gregg Homann first confirmed their relationship in January 2021. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

celebrity pregnancies