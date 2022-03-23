LOOK: Arci Muñoz walks for LA Fashion Week

MANILA, Philippines – A month after performing at New York Fashion Week, Arci Muñoz graced another international runway – this time, opening a show at Los Angeles Fashion Week.

“Ma! Look! Your daughter opening LA Fashion Week in a Kenneth Barlis [dress],” she said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 22, alongside photos of her walking the runway.

Designer Kenneth Barlis also shared photos of Arci as one of his models for the show. “Thank you so much my love @ramonathornes for opening our LAFW show. You did an amazing job. You set the mood for the evening,” he wrote.

Arci has been staying in the United States to attend various events. In early February, she had her Hollywood red carpet debut at the premiere of the comedy film Jackass Forever. She was also seen hanging out with American singer and rapper Anderson .Paak and Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.Ap.

Arci sang a version of Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” during New York Fashion Week and graced the cover of Los Angeles-based fashion magazine NOW. – Rappler.com