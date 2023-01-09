IN PHOTOS: ‘Drag Race PH’ queens Precious Paula Nicole, Corazon, and Prince at DragCon UK

The Filipino drag queens also share snaps with other queens from the franchise, including Blu Hydrangea and Trinity the Tuck

MANILA, Philippines – Werk it, Pinoy queens! Drag Race Philippines season 1 queens Precious Paula Nicole, Corazon, and Prince graced RuPaul’s DragCon in London, United Kingdom.

The three-day event, which ran from January 6 to 8, brings together drag queens from various franchises of RuPaul’s Drag Race, with RuPaul himself making an appearance.

On their respective social media accounts, Precious, Corazon, and Prince have been documenting their DragCon UK experience – from sharing photos of their stunning looks at the iconic pink carpet to detailing their meet-ups with fellow drag queens from other parts of the world.

“Hello Philippines, hello World,” wrote Corazon, alongside a photo of them out of drag.

For their day one look, Precious turned heads with an indigenous-inspired ensemble that has red and gold embellishments.

Precious Paula Nicole poses on the Queens walk during the official opening of RuPaul’s DragCon UK. ✨#PPNatDragConUK2023



📸: Karwai Tang/WireImage pic.twitter.com/1oEm8ojB60 — Team Precious (@TeamPPN) January 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Prince wore a custom structured draped abaca silk dress while carrying the iconic shoes that caused her elimination in the series. Corazon, staying true to her brand as a pageant queen, wowed with her gold ensemble that is completed by a yellow feather headdress.

Fuck the shoes!!! Bloody hell! 🪓👡🩸@RuPaulsDragCon UK Day 1 🇬🇧

Feels really good to strut the iconic pink carpet!



Wearing a custom structured draped Abaca Silk (from Kalibo Aklan) dress by Ehrran Montoya ✨ pic.twitter.com/z7clAvygPB — Prince “THE SHOOOEES!” Marell (@princemarell) January 7, 2023

SUNSHINE 🙂 ang saya ng puso ko… pic.twitter.com/38kPHy5nEK — CORAZON (@CorazonFilipina) January 6, 2023

Precious also channeled two iconic Filipino superheroes – Darna and ZsaZsa Zaturnnah – for her day two and day three looks, respectively.

Corazon went for a blue mermaid-inspired ensemble for her day two look and a fiery red butterfly-themed ensemble for her day three look.

The Filipino drag queens also took to social media to share some moments from meeting other queens, including Blu Hydrangea, Trinity The Tuck, Jinkx Monsoon, Jorgeous, and Juno Birch.

Me & @Jorgeous_1 at the smoking area talking shit about @marinaxsummers lol jk pic.twitter.com/ayEQRLOzWa — Prince “THE SHOOOEES!” Marell (@princemarell) January 8, 2023

We finally met!!! Had a lovely time talking to my love @JunoBirch 🥰 I’m the happiest!!! 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/xno9NBT8oB — Prince “THE SHOOOEES!” Marell (@princemarell) January 7, 2023

A week after crowning Precious Paula Nicole as the winner for season one, Drag Race Philippines confirmed in October 2022 that they’ll be returning for a second season. A target premiere date for season two has yet to be announced.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, which first premiered in 2009, was created by RuPaul and World of Wonder. The franchise spans different countries, including Thailand, Holland, the United Kingdom, and Spain. – Rappler.com