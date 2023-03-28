BLACKPINK in our area: SB19, JaneNella, and local celebs attend ‘BORN PINK’ concert in PH Arena 

Filipino celebrities did not pass up the opportunity to see Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa live!

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of Filipino BLINKs flocked to the Philippine Arena on March 25 and 26 to witness K-pop girl group BLACKPINK make history with their BORN PINK world tour in Manila (Bulacan).

And, of course, Filipino celebrities did not pass up on the opportunity to see Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa perform in the flesh.

P-pop powerhouse SB19 channeled their inner fanboys as they were seen vibing to BLACKPINK in a series of Instagram stories.

Darna stars Jane De Leon and Janella Salvador were spotted in the concert wearing matching BLACKPINK shirts.

Actresses Sanya Lopez and Kakai Bautista also watched BLACKPINK live, with Sanya even bringing the group’s official light stick.

“Basta alam kong umuwi akong masaya (I just know I went home happy)! I love you, BLACKPINK,” she captioned her post.

Alexa Ilacad, who’s been vocal about her admiration for BLACKPINK ever since, was the “happiest girl” when she attended the group’s concert with fellow ex-Pinoy Big Brother housemate KD Estrada.

She also shared her BORN PINK concert experience on her Instagram stories, writing that the BLACKPINK members were the “best girls indeed.”

'BEST GIRLS INDEED' 🖤💗



Actress Alexa Ilacad shares snaps of BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa during the #BORNPINKinManila_BulacanD1 on Saturday, March 25, at the Philippine Arena.



Today is the second and final day of BORN PINK's Manila leg. 📸: Alexa Ilacad/IG pic.twitter.com/kHbOJPeGIf — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 26, 2023

The whole barkada of young stars Darren Espanto, Cassy Legaspi, Mavy Legaspi, Kyline Alcantara, Denise Laurel, Andrea Brillantes, and Ricci Rivero were also present for BLACKPINK’s concert.

Kyline and Andrea also got reunited with their Analiza co-star Denise Laurel during the concert.

The night was extra memorable for Andrea, who took prom-posal to the next level by asking boyfriend, basketball player Ricci during the concert. Even the BLACKPINK members were gushing over it!

HE SAID YES! 🤩



It was a successful "promposal" for Andrea Brillantes as BLACKPINK members read her sign inviting her boyfriend Ricci Rivero to the Star Magical Prom, during the 'BORN PINK' concert on Sunday, March 26. 📸 Darren Espanto/IG#BORNPINKMANILA_BULACAN pic.twitter.com/yOm66qORIX — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 27, 2023

Content creator Mimiyuuuh, a longtime K-pop fan, also thanked BLACKPINK for the memorable experience. “Thank you for making my year already,” the vlogger wrote.

It’s a family affair for Team Kramer, with Doug even being converted into a fan of BLACKPINK.

“I came as a bodyguard, I came out entertained, ” he wrote after watching the concert with his daughters Kendra and Scarlett.

Kendra shared that she couldn’t help but get emotional during the concert. “They’re such great performers. I cried like three times,” she said. “I’ll never forget this concert.”

John Prats also became a BLINK after accompanying his wife Isabel Oli and daughter Lilly Feather to the BLACKPINK concert.

The BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] MANILA (BULACAN) shows serve as the quartet’s first visit in the Philippines in five years. They last performed in the country in February 2019.

Composed of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, BLACKPINK made their debut under YG Entertainment in August 2016. The group is known for their hits “Lovesick Girls,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” and “As If It’s Your Last.” – Rappler.com